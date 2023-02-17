Ambulance workers to stage new strike in pay wrangle By Press Association February 17 2023, 12.04am Ambulances parked outside the West Midlands Ambulance Service headquarters in Coventry (Jacob King/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ambulance workers will stage a fresh strike on Friday in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing. Members of the GMB and Unite in the West Midlands will mount picket lines outside hospitals across the region. Stuart Richards, GMB senior organiser, said: “West Midlands ambulance workers are on strike over this year’s pay. “But ministers seem to think GMB members will be fobbed off by pretending this year’s cost of living crisis hasn’t happened. Ambulances outside ambulance headquarters in Coventry (Jacob King/PA) “They are wrong. “The Government could easily get these strikes suspended, so why are they leaving NHS workers and the public to suffer? “It’s simple – talk pay now and make a decent offer for this year. “Our members and the public are waiting.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s 2 Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts… 3 First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes 4 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee 5 5 Xplore Dundee to scrap paper tickets for concessions 2 6 Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife 7 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland 14 8 Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told 9 Dundee City Council approves holiday let for City Quay despite local objections 2 10 What is devo max and could it be in a second Scottish independence referendum? More from The Courier Radiohead's Philip Selway Tae Sup in Fife Fans react to Dundee rockers The View's first single in almost eight years Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you're in… Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in… Carer's £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user's bank card Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of 'sextortion' plot but admits child abuse offences Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face… Ambitious Leven parks project takes shape as funding secured for next phase Editor's Picks ‘Our love will last forever’: Wife’s tribute to Fife firefighter and dad of twins who died after Jenners fire EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland’s next first minister Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of ‘sextortion’ plot but admits child abuse offences Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face Dundee United again with 1,500 fans behind them How Dundee United’s George Fox Stand rose from the rubble of old Tannadice Meet the Perthshire pals whose new business gives golf clubs an extra shot Council set to end funding for Big Noise Douglas as charity boss hits out at ‘devastating’ plans Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary ‘veering’ towards bid to become next first minister SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation Most Commented 1 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee 2 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland 3 COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted 4 NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’ 5 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 6 Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for trouble 7 £300k Ferry cycle route 'placemaking' budget 'should go to local artists' 8 Demolition of former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry approved 9 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will 'decimate business' 10 Boys, 14 and 15, arrested after reports of youth 'brandishing knife' in Dundee city centre