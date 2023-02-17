Japan aborts launch of flagship rocket carrying experimental defence sensor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Japan aborts launch of flagship rocket carrying experimental defence sensor

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 4.17am Updated: February 17 2023, 7.37am
An H3 rocket sits on the launch pad at Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, southern Japan Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Japan’s space agency aborted a planned launch Friday of the first of its new flagship series H3 rocket. (Kyodo News via AP)
An H3 rocket sits on the launch pad at Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, southern Japan Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Japan’s space agency aborted a planned launch Friday of the first of its new flagship series H3 rocket. (Kyodo News via AP)

Japan’s space agency has aborted the launch of the first of its new flagship H3 rockets, which was carrying an observation satellite fitted with an experimental infrared sensor that could detect missile launches.

The countdown had started, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa) livestream and TV footage showed white smoke billowing from its main engine, but a pair of auxiliary rockets did not ignite, according to an announcement at the launch site.

“I know many people were waiting for and looking forward to this day. I’m so sorry and I feel extremely regretful and frustrated myself,” JAXA mission manager Masashi Okada said at a news conference.

Mr Okada said ignition of the main SE-9 engine was successful, but the subsequent electric signal to ignite a pair of auxiliary booster SRB-3s was not sent after an unidentified abnormality was detected in the process. He said the problem is not related to the engines but most likely in an electrical system of the first stage.

“We will investigate the cause as soon as possible and do our utmost to try again,” Mr Okada said. He did not give a timeline but said he hopes to resolve the problem and attempt another launch before the current launch window closes on March 10.

Japan Rocket
The H3 rocket on the launch pad at Tanegashima Space Centre (Kyodo News/AP)

Friday’s launch problem at the Tanegashima Space Centre in southern Japan is a setback for Japan’s space programme which suffered an earlier failed launch in October of an Epsilon-series rocket.

Friday’s launch was put off from earlier in the week due to weather after a more than two-year postponement from 2020 because of an engine development delay.

The rocket — Japan’s first new series in more than 22 years — carries an advanced land observation satellite primarily tasked with earth observation and data collection for disaster response and map-making.

The H3 also carried an infrared sensor developed by the Defence Ministry which can monitor military activity including missile launches.

Japan Rocket
The launch of the new flagship rocket was aborted on Friday (Kyodo News via AP)

The 200 billion yen (£1.2 billion) H3 rocket was jointly developed by Jaxa and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as a successor to the H-2A, which is due to retire after its milestone 50th launch expected in the coming years to end its 20-year service.

H3, which is almost 200ft long, can accommodate more satellites and other payloads than the 174ft H-2A, with its launch cost slashed by half at about 50 million yen (£310,000) by simplifying the design, manufacturing and operation in a bid to be lure more customers for its space launch service.

Space launch business has been increasingly competitive as the industry has been led by SpaceX and Arianespace.

The H3 rocket’s main engine was newly developed with fewer parts by altering the combustion method while replacing the majority of components with existing car parts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
4
John stood in front of site 6 at the Waterfront which is to become an office block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
5
5
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee to scrap paper tickets for concessions
2
6
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
7
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
14
8
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
9
City Quay in Dundee.
Dundee City Council approves holiday let for City Quay despite local objections
2
10
What is devo max and could it be in a second Scottish independence referendum?

More from The Courier

Philip Selway of Radiohead, is also a solo artist.
Radiohead's Philip Selway Tae Sup in Fife
The View's frontman Kyle Falconer. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View's first single in almost eight years
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
Rory McIlroy. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you're in…
To go with story by Amie Flett. Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife Picture shows; Falling scaffolding in Dundee. Blackness avenue, Dundee. Amie Flett/DCT Media Date; 17/02/2023
Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in…
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer's £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user's bank card
Matthew Watt.
Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of 'sextortion' plot but admits child abuse offences
St Johnstone fans protested (left) the last time their team faced Dundee United but are now totally behind the team again. Images: SNS.
Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face…
The initial concept design for Burn Mill Garden shows boardwalks and a bird hide. Image: The Leven Programme.
Ambitious Leven parks project takes shape as funding secured for next phase

Editor's Picks

Most Commented