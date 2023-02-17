Death toll from New Zealand cyclone reaches eight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Death toll from New Zealand cyclone reaches eight

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 6.40am
Men clear debris by hand on a flooded road in Te Awanga, southeast of Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. The New Zealand government declared a state of emergency across the country’s North Island, which has been battered by Cyclone Gabrielle. (Warren Buckland/Hawkes Bay Today via AP)
Men clear debris by hand on a flooded road in Te Awanga, southeast of Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. The New Zealand government declared a state of emergency across the country’s North Island, which has been battered by Cyclone Gabrielle. (Warren Buckland/Hawkes Bay Today via AP)

The death toll from New Zealand’s cyclone has reached eight with more than 4,500 people still unaccounted for four days after the nation’s most destructive weather event in decades, the prime minister said.

Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country’s north on Monday, bringing widespread flooding, landslides and power outages, and the level of damage has been compared to Cyclone Bola in 1988. That storm was the most destructive on record to hit the nation of five million people.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said three more deaths had been confirmed since Thursday and police held “grave fears” for other missing people.

“Police report that there are 4,549 persons reported as uncontactable. A team of 80 people are working now to narrow down this list as quickly as possible and to prioritise contact with those who are most likely to be missing,” he told reporters.

New Zealand Cyclone
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group controller Ian McDonald survey cyclone damage (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald/AP)

Mr Hipkins said he did not know how far the death toll would climb.

“The thing is we don’t know. We’re not talking huge numbers,” he said.

“It’s not like I’m aware that there are lots and lots and lots out there that we’re not reporting. We’re still picking up one or two (fatalities) at a time.”

Mr Hipkins also said police had not specified to him how many people were considered to be of serious concern, but “there are several people that they are very concerned about”.

A team of 25 Australian disaster response experts arrived on Friday to help local authorities.

The North Island east coast around New Zealand’s most populous city, Auckland, has been hardest hit and several communities remained isolated on Friday.

Auckland was swamped two weeks ago by a record-breaking storm that killed four people.

