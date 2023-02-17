South Korean defence minister denies Vietnam War massacres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

South Korean defence minister denies Vietnam War massacres

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 8.00am
South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-Sup (Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via AP/PA)
South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-Sup (Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via AP/PA)

South Korea’s defence minister has insisted the country’s soldiers did not commit any massacres during the Vietnam War and indicated the government will appeal against a ruling that ordered compensation for a Vietnamese woman who lost relatives in a shooting rampage blamed on South Korean marines in 1968.

When asked about last week’s ruling by the Seoul Central District Court, South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-Sup told a parliamentary committee that his ministry is certain there were “absolutely no massacres committed by our troops” during the Vietnam War.

“We cannot agree with the ruling … We will hold discussions with related agencies to determine our next legal step,” Mr Lee said.

The court ordered the government to pay 30 million won (£19,243) to 62-year-old Nguyen Thi Thanh, who survived a gunshot wound but lost five family members — including her mother and two siblings — after South Korean marines swept through her village of Phong Nhi in central Vietnam on February 12, 1968.

South Korea Vietnam Massacre
Nguyen Thi Thanh is seen on a computer monitor as she speaks outside the court at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea (Ryu Young-suk/Yonhap via AP/PA)

According to US military documents and survivors, more than 70 people were killed that day when South Korean marines allegedly fired at unarmed civilians while occupying Phong Nhi and nearby Phong Nhut. The action came after at least one South Korean soldier was injured by nearby enemy fire.

Last week’s ruling marked the first time a South Korean court has found the government responsible for mass killings of Vietnamese civilians during the war and could potentially open the way for similar lawsuits.

South Korea, then ruled by anti-communist military leaders, sent more than 320,000 troops to Vietnam, the largest foreign contingent fighting alongside US troops.

While some activists claim South Korean troops were responsible for the massacres of possibly thousands of civilians during the Vietnam War, those atrocities have not meaningfully impacted relations with Vietnam, whose growing economy is heavily dependent on South Korean investment.

In awarding the compensation, the court dismissed the government’s claims that there was no conclusive evidence that South Korean troops were responsible for the killings. The government’s lawyers had even suggested that the aggressors may have been Vietcong fighters disguised in South Korean uniforms who were attempting psychological warfare.

The government’s lawyers were also unsuccessful in arguing that civilian killings were unavoidable because the South Korean troops were dealing with Vietcong guerrillas who often blended with villagers.

Mr Lee repeated those government arguments during Friday’s parliamentary session, saying that the situation at the time was “very complicated”.

“There were a lot of cases where those wearing South Korean military uniforms weren’t (South Korean troops),” Mr Lee said, claiming that the ruling damages the honour of South Korean troops.

South Korea Vietnam Massacre
Visitors watch records of South Korean military soldiers during the Vietnam War at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP/PA)

Ms Thanh’s lawyers had claimed there was no way to justify the killings when South Korean veterans who spoke about the shootings said they did not face any meaningful resistance or aggression from villagers, who were rounded up and shot from close range.

Mr Lee claimed that a US military investigation into the incident found that South Korean troops did not commit civilian massacres in the villages, although the actual US documents submitted as evidence in Ms Thanh’s case show that no definite conclusion was reached in the face of South Korean denials.

According to investigation records, US Marines and South Vietnamese militia provided medical treatment to villagers who fled as South Korean soldiers allegedly continued shooting inside the villages.

US Marines later entered the villages and found piles of bodies in different areas, many burned or buried in ash. One US soldier took photos that were used as evidence.

When pressed by an opposition politician on his broader knowledge of war crimes during the Vietnam War, Mr Lee insisted he did not know much about the massacre of My Lai. Hundreds of unarmed villagers were killed there during an aggressive sweep by US troops in March 1968, in what is widely seen as the most notorious episode in modern US military history.

Han Kiho, who chairs the National Assembly’s national defence committee, urged the government to appeal against the ruling in Ms Thanh’s case, which he claimed was based on weak evidence.

But Lim Jae-sung, one of Ms Thanh’s lawyers, said Mr Lee was ignoring firmly established facts and evidence that were upheld in court.

“Also, the trial was about a single incident and it’s not right to use the evidence and testimonies presented during the case to insist with certainty that there were no civilian massacres (committed by South Korean troops) at all,” Mr Lim said.

The Justice Ministry, which represents the government, said it would closely examine the ruling and discuss it with related agencies, including the Defence Ministry, before determining whether to appeal.

The government must appeal within two weeks of formally receiving a copy of the ruling, which according to Ms Thanh’s lawyers was delivered on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
4
John stood in front of site 6 at the Waterfront which is to become an office block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
5
5
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee to scrap paper tickets for concessions
2
6
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
7
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
14
8
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
9
City Quay in Dundee.
Dundee City Council approves holiday let for City Quay despite local objections
2
10
What is devo max and could it be in a second Scottish independence referendum?

More from The Courier

Philip Selway of Radiohead, is also a solo artist.
Radiohead's Philip Selway Tae Sup in Fife
The View's frontman Kyle Falconer. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View's first single in almost eight years
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
Rory McIlroy. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you're in…
To go with story by Amie Flett. Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife Picture shows; Falling scaffolding in Dundee. Blackness avenue, Dundee. Amie Flett/DCT Media Date; 17/02/2023
Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in…
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer's £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user's bank card
Matthew Watt.
Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of 'sextortion' plot but admits child abuse offences
St Johnstone fans protested (left) the last time their team faced Dundee United but are now totally behind the team again. Images: SNS.
Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face…
The initial concept design for Burn Mill Garden shows boardwalks and a bird hide. Image: The Leven Programme.
Ambitious Leven parks project takes shape as funding secured for next phase

Editor's Picks

Most Commented