Brazil gears up for Carnival to return in full following pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Brazil gears up for Carnival to return in full following pandemic

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 10.42am Updated: February 17 2023, 5.57pm
A reveller dressed as a clown participates in the ‘Gigantes da Lira’ street block party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ahead of Carnival’s official February 17 opening (Silvia Izquierdo/AP/PA)
A reveller dressed as a clown participates in the ‘Gigantes da Lira’ street block party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ahead of Carnival’s official February 17 opening (Silvia Izquierdo/AP/PA)

Brazil’s Carnival was returning in full form on Friday following several years of curtailed celebrations because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid last year prompted Rio to delay Carnival by two months, and watered down some of the activities, which were attended mostly by locals.

This year, Brazil’s federal government expects 46 million people to join the festivities that officially begin on Friday and run through to February 22.

That includes visitors to cities that make Carnival a world-famous event, especially Rio but also Salvador, Recife and metropolitan Sao Paulo, which has recently emerged as a hotspot.

Brazil Carnival
Anilson Costa walks on stilts amid revellers at the Ceu na Terra Block or Heaven on Earth street party in Rio de Janeiro, one of the pre-carnival parties (Bruna Prado/AP/PA)

“We’ve waited for so long, we deserve this catharsis,” engineer Thiago Varella, 38, said.

Most tourists are eager to go to the street parties, known as blocos. Rio has permitted more than 600 of them, and there are more unsanctioned blocos.

The biggest blocos lure millions to the streets, including one bloco that plays Beatles songs with a Carnival rhythm for a crowd of hundreds of thousands. Such major blocos were called off last year.

“We want to see the partying, the colours, the people and ourselves enjoying Carnival,” Chilean tourist Sofia Umana, 28, said near Copacabana beach.

APTOPIX Brazil Carnival
Partygoers participate in the Gigantes da Lira street block party in Rio de Janeiro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP/PA)

The premier spectacle is at the Sambadrome. Top samba schools spend millions on hour-long parades with elaborate floats and costumes, said Jorge Perlingeiro, president of Rio’s league of samba schools.

“What’s good and beautiful costs a lot; Carnival materials are expensive,” Mr Perlingeiro said. “It’s such an important party. It’s a party of culture, happiness, entertainment, leisure and, primarily, its commercial and social side.”

He added that this year’s Carnival will smash records at the Sambadrome, where some 100,000 staff and spectators are expected each day in the sold-out venue, plus 18,000 paraders. While President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is not expected to be among them, his wife Rosangela da Silva has said she will be at the parade.

The first lady’s attendance signals a shift from the administration of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who kept his distance from the event.

Brazil Carnival
Relatives and patients from the Nise de Silveira mental health institute dance during the institute’s carnival parade in the streets of Rio de Janeiro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP/PA)

Nearly 700,000 Brazilians died in the pandemic, the world’s second-highest national total, after the US, and many blamed Mr Bolsonaro’s response, weakening his bid for reelection that he ultimately lost. Many at this year’s street parties are celebrating not just the return of Carnival, but also Mr Bolsonaro’s defeat.

This year shares some of the spirit of the 1919 edition, which took place right after Spanish influenza killed tens of thousands of Brazilians, but was no longer a significant threat. The First World War had just ended and people were eager to unburden themselves, said David Butter, the author of a book about that year’s celebration.

“There were so many people in Rio’s city centre for Carnival that the whole region ran out of water within hours,” said Butter.

Brazil Carnival
People perform during a street pre-carnival party by the Cordao do Boitata Block, in Rio de Janeiro (Bruna Prado/AP/PA)

Rio expects some 5 billion reais (about £0.8 billion) in revenue at its bars, hotels and restaurants, the president of the city’s tourism agency, Ronnie Costa, said.

Rio’s hotels are at 85% capacity, according to Brazil’s hotel association, which expects last-minute deals to bring that figure near to its maximum. Small businesses are benefitting, too.

“Carnival is beautiful, people are buying, thank God all my employees are paid up to date,” said Jorge Francisco, who sells sequined and sparkly Carnivalwear at his shop in Rio. “For me, this is an immense joy, everyone smiling and wanting. That’s how Carnival is.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Marco Cavola died at Rossie Estate in 2019.
Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee
2
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure
3
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
4
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
5
Lennon Reilly has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Search launched for Dundee teenager, 15, missing for several days
6
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
2
7
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
8
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
9
The coffin of Barry Martin arrives on a fire engine outside St Giles' Cathedral. Image: PA
Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile
10
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s

More from The Courier

Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises 'hunger and desrie' of 'erratic' goal hero William…
Alex Mitchell had a choice between rowing and football. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell could have been a rowing star
Greenock's George Oakley (L) and Dundee's Ryan Sweeney scrap for possession at Cappielow. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee title charge stalled by gutsy Greenock Morton
Akio celebrates in style. Image: SNS.
3 Queen's Park v Raith Rovers talking points as William Akio goal keeps unbeaten…
Carnegie Court, Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose
SNP 'may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum'…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
A reveller dressed as a clown participates in the ‘Gigantes da Lira’ street block party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ahead of Carnival’s official February 17 opening (Silvia Izquierdo/AP/PA)
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented