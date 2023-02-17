Covid-19 infections increasing in most parts of UK in fresh sign of new wave

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid-19 levels are rising in most parts of the UK, in the latest sign a new wave of the virus may be under way.

Infections have increased in England, Wales and Scotland, though Northern Ireland is continuing to see a fall.

Most age groups in England have seen a jump in the prevalence of coronavirus, with rates highest among secondary school-age children.

Health experts warned of a “steady rise” in Covid-19 hospital admissions and urged people not to be complacent.

A total of 1.2 million people in private households in the UK were likely to have Covid-19 in the week to February 7, up 20% from one million the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is the second week in a row the UK-wide total has increased and comes after a steady drop in levels throughout January.

A surge in the virus in the run-up to Christmas saw infections peak at three million at the end of December, though this was well below the figures seen in previous waves, including in spring 2022 when the weekly total climbed to a record 4.9 million.

Around one in 55 people in England is estimated to have the virus, up from one in 65 the previous week.

The virus is least prevalent in Northern Ireland, at one in 80 people – the lowest estimate for the nation since September 2022.

For Scotland, the estimate is one in 55, up from one in 65, while for Wales it is one in 65, up from one in 85.

Kara Steel, ONS senior statistician, said: “This week’s data show infections have increased in all UK countries, except Northern Ireland where they have continued to decrease.

“Positivity increased across most age groups in England and in all English regions except the North East and the South West, where the trend was uncertain.”

The ONS infection survey is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus and is based on a sample of swab tests from households across the country.

Around 2.8% of children in England between school Year 7 and 11 were likely to test positive for Covid-19 in the latest week, up from 2.4% the previous week and the highest percentage for any age group.

The next highest rate is for 35-49 year-olds, at 2.4%, up from 1.7%.

Infections have increased in all other groups apart from children between age two and school year 6, and 25-34 year-olds, where the trend is uncertain, the ONS said.

Separate NHS data shows that 7,209 people were in hospital in England on February 15 who had tested positive for coronavirus, up 13% on the previous week.

Patient numbers reached 9,535 over Christmas, but this was well below levels reached during early waves of the virus.

Covid-19 hospital admissions stood at 7.9 per 100,000 people last week, up from 7.4 and the third successive weekly rise.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “We are still seeing a steady rise in hospital admission rates for Covid-19 and rates remain highest in those over the age of 65, who are more likely to develop serious illness from Covid-19. We therefore cannot afford to be complacent.

“There are simple actions that we can all continue to take to prevent Covid-19 spreading. If you are unwell, please try to stay at home and don’t visit vulnerable people. If you do have to leave the house, please consider wearing a face covering, which can help prevent you passing respiratory viruses on.”

The most common type of Covid-19 in England continues to be the variant BQ.1, which is part of the Omicron family, the UKHSA said.

Two newer Omicron variants, CH.1.1 and XBB.1.5, have a “growth advantage” in the UK, meaning they are most likely to take over from BQ.1 as the next dominant variant.

In Wales there are early signs of a rise in Covid-19 hospital patients, while in Scotland the fall in numbers since the start of the year has recently levelled off.

Figures for Northern Ireland are continuing to decrease.