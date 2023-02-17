Teenager guilty over death of pensioner in firework letterbox prank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Teenager guilty over death of pensioner in firework letterbox prank

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 1.19pm Updated: February 17 2023, 2.44pm
Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Josephine Smith.
Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Josephine Smith.

A teenager who dared his friend to stuff a lit Megaburst firework through the letterbox of a house, killing the elderly occupant, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Josephine Smith, 88, was believed to have been asleep in bed when the firework let off two successive explosions and set her home ablaze on October 28 2021.

On Friday, Kai Cooper, 19, was found guilty of her manslaughter, and arson with recklessness as to whether life was in danger.

Prosecutor Heidi Stonecliffe KC had told how Cooper was accompanied by a younger boy, now aged 17, when he visited a firework shop in Romford, east London, earlier that evening.

Cooper told the shopkeeper: “I want something that is going to go far and quick.”

He went on to tell his girlfriend outside: “Hey babes, come here. I’m trying to get fireworks, let them off at people. People are going to get terrorised tonight.”

Having paid for the fireworks, Cooper also bought two lighters from a Co-op shop, jurors heard.

He and his 17-year-old friend then walked towards Mrs Smith’s house in Queens Park Road, where she lived alone.

Mrs Smith “was entirely unknown” to the pair.

The prosecutor said: “It is a tragically random incident. That makes it no less serious or tragic.”

Josephine Smith death
The house in Queens Park Road, Romford, where Josephine Smith died (Ian West/PA)

Before reaching Mrs Smith’s home, the two youths set off some of the fireworks in the street, next to a restaurant and a pub, near cars, and even towards frightened pedestrians, jurors were told.

Ms Stonecliffe said: “They acted as a team as they did this, with Kai handing (the 17-year-old) the fireworks before they were lit and Kai encouraging (the 17-year-old) to do this.

“It was, it is suggested, the precursor for the altogether more tragic events that occurred shortly afterwards.”

The 17-year-old took a Megaburst firework and ran across the road towards Mrs Smith’s house, where she was in bed and likely asleep, the court heard.

Kai Cooper court case
Kai Cooper, 19, who was found guilty of manslaughter, and arson with recklessness as to whether life was in danger (Met Police/PA)

He then lit the firework and put it through the letterbox, jurors were told.

Ms Stonecliffe went on: “Two explosions occurred in swift succession, just like others that (the defendants) had set off in the street.

“They caused a fire to start, which burned through Mrs Smith’s house.

“By the time the fire service had arrived, the property had filled with smoke and Mrs Smith was found, already sadly deceased, in the upstairs bedroom of the house.

“Efforts made to revive her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at 11.09pm.”

Cooper and the youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had left the scene long before.

The prosecutor said there was no dispute that Cooper and the other youth bought fireworks and lighters that night, all paid for by Cooper, or that one of them was put through Mrs Smith’s door.

The only issue for the jury to consider is whether Cooper was party to the offences by encouraging and assisting the younger defendant, she said.

According to a statement from Cooper’s girlfriend, the 19-year-old had been laughing as his younger friend ran across the road to Mrs Smith’s house.

Ms Stonecliffe said: “It was her view that (the 17-year-old) would not have put the firework through the door if Kai had not suggested it.”

Cooper, from Leatherhead, Surrey, was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at a later date at the Old Bailey.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This was a heart-breaking case concerning the needless death of an innocent lady, Josephine Smith, in her own home.

“The thoughtlessness of the actions which unfolded that night are incomprehensible, and tragically resulted in the most devastating consequences. Mrs Smith’s family continue to struggle to come to terms with their loss and our thoughts remain with them, especially today.”

Ms Smith’s son, Alan Smith, said: “Losing Mum in such a horrible way has haunted our entire family. Mum was so loved by all of us and had many more happy years ahead of her.

“To see justice done today may hopefully help us to begin to move forward very slowly.

“The issue surrounding the sale of fireworks to the public is a fight that we intend to continue. In addition, the irresponsible way those fireworks were sold on that night haunts all of us that have seen the footage.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Marco Cavola died at Rossie Estate in 2019.
Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee
2
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure
3
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
4
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
5
Lennon Reilly has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Search launched for Dundee teenager, 15, missing for several days
6
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
3
7
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
8
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
9
The coffin of Barry Martin arrives on a fire engine outside St Giles' Cathedral. Image: PA
Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile
10
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s

More from The Courier

Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises 'hunger and desrie' of 'erratic' goal hero William…
Alex Mitchell had a choice between rowing and football. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell could have been a rowing star
Greenock's George Oakley (L) and Dundee's Ryan Sweeney scrap for possession at Cappielow. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee title charge stalled by gutsy Greenock Morton
Akio celebrates in style. Image: SNS.
3 Queen's Park v Raith Rovers talking points as William Akio goal keeps unbeaten…
Carnegie Court, Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose
SNP 'may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum'…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Josephine Smith.
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented