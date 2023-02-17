Serial killer-obsessed woman found guilty of murdering on-off boyfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Serial killer-obsessed woman found guilty of murdering on-off boyfriend

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 1.21pm Updated: February 17 2023, 1.31pm
Pictures of serial killers on the bedroom wall of Shaye Groves, which was shown to the jury in her trial at Winchester Crown Court where she is accused of the murder of her on-off boyfriend Frankie Fitzgerald (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)
Pictures of serial killers on the bedroom wall of Shaye Groves, which was shown to the jury in her trial at Winchester Crown Court where she is accused of the murder of her on-off boyfriend Frankie Fitzgerald (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

A serial killer-obsessed woman has been found guilty of the murder of her on-off boyfriend who she stabbed to death after using tips from true crime documentaries to plan her alibi.

Shaye Groves, 27, was convicted at Winchester Crown Court of slitting the throat of Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, before stabbing him 17 times in the chest in July last year after trying to portray herself as his victim.

The five-week trial heard that the pair shared a mutual interest in BDSM and a camera was set up in the defendant’s bedroom at her home in Havant, Hampshire, to record them having sex.

Groves had framed pictures of serial killers on her walls, collected books about gangsters, including the notorious prisoner Charles Bronson, and watched true crime documentaries.

Steven Perian KC, prosecuting, told the jury that Groves acted out of jealousy after she found that her victim had been messaging a 13-year-old girl on Facebook.

He said: “Their sex life involved bondage, dominance, submission and masochism – in short form, BDSM.

“It is very likely she was obsessed with Frankie Fitzgerald because of his performance in the bedroom.

“The killing of Frankie Fitzgerald is very likely to be a crime of passion driven by her jealousy.”

Mr Perian said that Groves used her knowledge from true crime shows to portray herself to friend, Vicky Baitup, as a victim of Mr Fitzgerald’s sexual violence.

She sent the friend videos of the pair having sex edited to appear as rape but the prosecution say the original footage showed that it was consensual sex.

Mr Perian added: “Where would the defendant have got the insight from to plan the details of the attack and to make it look like she was the victim of an assault?

“The defendant has many gangster books like Charles Bronson in her bookcase.

“She has serial killer pictures all in frames on her wall and she watches murder documentaries.

“The Crown say that the defendant – by reading about and watching murder documentaries – she was familiar with crime scenes, how to create a false narrative and how to set up a false alibi.

“She deliberately set up a false narrative of being abused by Frankie Fitzgerald, a false alibi she sent to Vicky Baitup and was cleaning the crime scene having watched these documentaries.”

Following conviction, the jury was told that Groves had been dealing cannabis.

The judge, Mr Justice Kerr, adjourned the case for sentencing on Wednesday, February 22.

He told the jurors: “It remains for me to thank you from the court for the dedication and work you have done on this case.”

