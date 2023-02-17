Former Memphis officers to appear in court over death of Tyre Nichols

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Memphis officers to appear in court over death of Tyre Nichols

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 2.13pm
The screen at the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans honours Tyre Nichols. Five former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers were due to make their first court appearance on murder and other charges in the violent arrest and death of Mr Nichols (Matthew Hinton/AP/PA)

Five former Memphis police officers are making their first court appearance on Friday on murder and other charges in the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and their lawyers are expected to appear before a judge in Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tennessee.

The officers were dismissed after an internal Memphis Police Department investigation into the January 7 arrest of Mr Nichols, who died in a hospital three days later.

In addition to second-degree murder, the officers also have been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. They are all on bail.

Tyre Nichols Officers
Top row from left, former Memphis police officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row from left, Desmond Mills, Jr and Justin Smith (Memphis Police Department/AP/PA)

Mr Nichols’ death is the latest police killing to prompt nationwide protests and renew an intense public discussion about police brutality. Mr Nichols, 29, was black. All five officers charged in his death also are black.

Mr Nichols was stopped for an alleged traffic violation and pulled out of his car by officers who swore, with at least one brandishing a gun, records showed. An officer hit Mr Nichols with a stun gun, but Mr Nichols ran away towards his nearby home, according to video released by the city.

Officers, who were part of a crime-suppression team known as the Scorpion unit caught up with Mr Nichols and punched, kicked and slugged him with a baton as he yelled for his mother.

After the beating, officers stood by and talked to one another as Mr Nichols struggled with his injuries on the ground, video showed. One officer took photos of Mr Nichols as he was propped up against an unmarked police car, according to video and records.

Mr Nichols was taken to a hospital in an ambulance that left the scene of the beating 27 minutes after emergency medical technicians arrived, authorities said.

Police said Mr Nichols had been suspected of reckless driving, but no verified evidence of a traffic violation has emerged in public documents or in video images. Memphis Police director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis has said she has seen no evidence justifying the stop or the officers’ response.

She disbanded the Scorpion unit, which she created in November 2021, after Mr Nichols’ death.

One other white officer who was involved in the initial traffic stop has been sacked. An additional officer who has not been identified has been suspended.

Three Memphis Fire Department employees who were present at the site of the arrest have also been sacked. Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies who were also there have been suspended without pay for violations including failing to keep their body cameras on.

Mr Nichols’ family, their lawyers, community leaders and activists have called for changes within the Police Department on issues related to traffic stops, use of force, transparency and other policies.

Some of the relatives and lawyers have praised Ms Davis and the department for the swiftness of their response and said it should be the standard for other investigations into police brutality.

