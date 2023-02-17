Life sentence for son who ‘caved in’ father’s head with Champagne bottle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Life sentence for son who ‘caved in’ father’s head with Champagne bottle

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 2.59pm
Deekan Singh Vig who was jailed for life for bludgeoning his elderly father to death with a bottle of Champagne in a drunken rage (Met Police/PA)
A man has been jailed for life for bludgeoning his elderly father to death with a bottle of Champagne in a drunken rage.

Deekan Singh Vig was found guilty of murdering 86-year-old shopkeeper Arjan Singh Vig at the family home in Southgate, north London, on the evening of Saturday, October 30, 2021.

On Friday, Vig, 54, was jailed for life at the Old Bailey with a minimum term of 18 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from Scotland Yard, said: “The actions of Deekan Paul Singh Vig have left his family devastated – they must continue to deal with the loss of a loved one while he will spend a significant period of time in jail as a consequence of his actions.”

The Old Bailey had heard how officers found the body of Mr Vig on the floor of his son’s bedroom with his “head caved in”.

His son was naked and surrounded by about 100 bottles of Champagne, including blood stained bottles of Veuve Cliquot and Bollinger.

He said: “I killed my dad. I hit him over the head with a f****** bloody bottle of Bollinger champagne”.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC had said the victim had been hit repeatedly in the face and head with a full bottle of Champagne causing extensive injuries and almost immediate death.

Jurors heard how Vig had lived with his father and mother Damanjit Vig, 85, in their four-bedroom detached home for about 40 years, while his younger sister Rippan Vig lived with her partner.

The family had moved from Uganda to the UK when Vig was aged five at the time Idi Amin expelled members of the Asian community from the east African country.

His father was a qualified accountant while his mother, a zoologist, worked as a teacher.

His sister had forged a career as a successful lawyer and married while Vig did not have girlfriends and helped his father in the family business.

Jurors heard he had developed a taste for alcohol during the lockdown.

On the evening of the killing, Vig’s parents had returned home and settled down in front of the television.

Mrs Vig heard vomiting noises from her son’s room and he told her he had consumed half a bottle of whisky, jurors heard.

The last thing she saw was her husband comforting their son, the court was told.

She called her daughter because Vig appeared “out of control” and “drunk” and she in turn dialed 999.

An officer tried to pushed open the defendant’s door and, looking through a gap, saw Mr Vig’s head covered in blood.

The defendant said he could not open the door, saying: “You’re too late. He’s been dead for an hour.”

Once officers gained entry, they saw Mr Vig’s head had been “severely caved in” and it was obvious he was dead.

The defendant, who was naked with blood on his hands feet and legs, was Tasered and detained in handcuffs after becoming verbally abusive and aggressive.

Later, he wept as he said: “My Dad is dead. I killed my Dad. I hit him over the head with a f***ing bloody bottle of Bollinger champagne. Why did I kill my Dad?”

He added: “Oh shit. I killed my dad. He could have just died from a heart attack. I f****** hit him with a bottle of f****** Champagne…I hate French Champagne.”

The defendant admitted to drinking 500mls of whisky earlier that evening.

At the crime scene, police uncovered 100 bottles of Champagne, 10 Amazon delivery boxes of whisky and an empty bottle of Talisker Scotch on the bed.

Beside Mr Vig’s body were two bottles of Champagne – one Veuve Cliquot and the other Bollinger – with a “significant amount” of blood on them.

A post-mortem examination identified injuries “entirely consistent with an assault with a full Champagne bottle”, Ms Heer said.

Vig had denied murder but admitted manslaughter on the second day of his trial on the basis that he did not intend to cause his father really serious harm.

But the jury rejected his explanation that he had autism and his father had attacked him and found him guilty of murder.

