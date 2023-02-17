Berlin spy case shows ‘potential failings’ in vetting system, says ex-MI6 spy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Berlin spy case shows ‘potential failings’ in vetting system, says ex-MI6 spy

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 5.07pm
Christopher Steele said the UK is one of Russia’s ‘main targets’ because it is a ‘very strong supporter’ of Ukraine (Aaron Chown/PA)
Christopher Steele said the UK is one of Russia’s ‘main targets’ because it is a ‘very strong supporter’ of Ukraine (Aaron Chown/PA)

The case of a Russian spy discovered in the UK’s Berlin embassy throws up “potential failings” in vetting procedures, former MI6 officer Christopher Steele said.

David Smith, a former security guard at the British embassy in Germany, was jailed on Friday for more than 13 years for betraying his country and selling secrets to Russia.

The Old Bailey heard that he was motivated by his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and hatred of the UK when he began collecting classified documents in 2018.

Mr Steele told Sky News that Smith’s ideological motivation was “quite unusual”.

David Smith court case
David Smith, a former security guard at the British embassy in Germany, was jailed for more than 13 years on Friday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“I think there are a couple of things which stand out from this case, from what we are seeing at the moment,” he said.

“The first was, as you say, that he, although he was a low-level agent, that he was actually motivated ideologically as well as financially, which is quite unusual.

“The second was that he had been married to a Ukrainian woman.

“We don’t know the ins and outs of that, but clearly that would stand out as significant in a potential vetting interview.

“And I think that whilst we are all relieved and very pleased that he has been caught and has received a serious custodial sentence, the case does throw up potential failings, both in vetting and in procedures in that particular embassy.”

Mr Steele said the UK is one of Russia’s “main targets” because it is a “very strong supporter” of Ukraine.

Asked if Russia’s espionage had become “more aggressive” since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, he said: “I suspect it probably has, although the techniques have probably changed to some extent because of the number of expulsions of identified intelligence officers from western capitals.

“But I think clearly when it comes to when a country is at war, as Russia is – whether they like to admit it or not – they’re going to step up their operations.

“They’re going to step up their appetite for taking risks and for throwing large amounts of resources at the main targets, and, of course, Britain is one of those being a very strong supporter of Ukraine.

“And places like Germany are good hunting grounds I think for the Russians and have been historically.”

Mr Steele was the author of the so-called Steele dossier, which included allegations that US president Donald Trump had been “compromised” by the Russian security service, the FSB, and taken part in “perverted sexual acts which have been arranged/monitored by the FSB”. Mr Trump denied the claims.

The dossier, leaked to BuzzFeed in 2017, also alleged that Mr Putin “supported and directed” an operation to “cultivate” Mr Trump as a presidential candidate for “at least five years”.

