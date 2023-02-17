Ruben Selles wants the Southampton manager’s job on a full-time basis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ruben Selles wants the Southampton manager’s job on a full-time basis

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 5.43pm
Ruben Selles wants to be be Southampton manager permanently (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ruben Selles wants to be be Southampton manager permanently (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Interim Southampton boss Ruben Selles wants the job on a permanent basis and believes he is as capable as any other candidate ahead of beginning his audition at Chelsea.

Selles will lead the Premier League’s bottom club at Stamford Bridge following a turbulent week which saw the sacking of Nathan Jones and failed talks with former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch.

The 39-year-old Spaniard has held various coaching roles across Europe during his career, including in Greece, Azerbaijan and Denmark, but is yet to be a full-time manager.

He had a one-match stint as Saints caretaker earlier this season – a penalty shoot-out victory over League One Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup – before Jones was confirmed as successor to Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“I’ve been feeling ready for the last four years, so it’s no different now, it’s just the scenario is bigger than it was before,” he said of becoming a manager.

“But I feel comfortable, I think I’m an honest person, I try to be very clear with what we do and I think I’ve built myself up to be here with you today.

“I’ve been through all the levels in football, not in England but in the rest of the world, and that is a learning path that I’ve very proud of.

“I have a lot of personal experience, coaching hours, so I think it’s a natural thing.

“I want to be the manager. I think I’m as capable of doing that as any other, but it’s not my decision. I have the team now and we are really working hard to do our best.

“The club will have the patience to make a decision and they will make a decision but, of course, I will be more than happy to do the job.”

Jones was dismissed in the wake of a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to 10-man Wolves, which prompted anger from disgruntled supporters.

That loss – a seventh from eight top-flight games under the Welshman – left Southampton four points from safety with 16 games remaining and with just four wins all season.

Selles hopes to unite the struggling south-coast club and believes they have a squad capable of avoiding relegation.

“When I communicate with the players – and it was the same last time with Ralph – I tell them ‘I know sometimes these situations are temporary but I’m going to take it like I’m going to be here for the next 10 years’,” he said

“So I need everybody to follow and work as hard as they can in the same direction; from the security team to the captain.

“I think we have a group that is capable of staying in the Premier League.”

Big-spending Chelsea are languishing in mid-table amid an ongoing struggle to score goals.

Speaking of Graham Potter’s side, Selles said: “It always takes a little bit of time to assemble a squad like that.

“But they’ve got a really good manager, very talented in the game plans that they do.

“And for us it’s just to prepare a game in terms of what we are going to do and to have the details of how they can hurt us.

“We trust in what we can be and we trust that we will be ready for almost any scenario.”

Forward Che Adams is an injury doubt ahead of the trip to west London, while defenders Juan Larios and Tino Livramento remain long-term absentees.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Marco Cavola died at Rossie Estate in 2019.
Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee
2
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure
3
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
4
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
5
Lennon Reilly has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Search launched for Dundee teenager, 15, missing for several days
6
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
3
7
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
8
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
9
The coffin of Barry Martin arrives on a fire engine outside St Giles' Cathedral. Image: PA
Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile
10
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s

More from The Courier

Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises 'hunger and desrie' of 'erratic' goal hero William…
Alex Mitchell had a choice between rowing and football. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell could have been a rowing star
Greenock's George Oakley (L) and Dundee's Ryan Sweeney scrap for possession at Cappielow. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee title charge stalled by gutsy Greenock Morton
Akio celebrates in style. Image: SNS.
3 Queen's Park v Raith Rovers talking points as William Akio goal keeps unbeaten…
Carnegie Court, Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose
SNP 'may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum'…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
Ruben Selles wants to be be Southampton manager permanently (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented