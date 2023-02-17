Far-right Army reject convicted of collecting terror documents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Far-right Army reject convicted of collecting terror documents

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 5.46pm
A jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for less than four hours to reach their verdicts (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A far-right British Army reject has been found guilty of having bomb-making manuals.

Doorman Sejr Forster, 25, from Norwich, was convicted at the Old Bailey of collecting terrorist publications following a trial.

The court was told Forster had joined the Army in May 2016, but was “ultimately deemed unsuitable” after engaging in “extreme-right rhetoric”.

He had earlier been excluded from college for his views in May 2013.

Ben Lloyd, prosecuting, said: “In May 2022, he said in summary that he accepted that he had been involved with the far-right since he was aged about 13.

“His interest had been in EDL (English Defence League) and National Action (NA), which at school led to him being referred to Prevent.

“He had engaged with Prevent for about seven months. He had briefly joined the Army but was discharged due to his association with National Action.

“When NA was legal, he had been involved in printing off posters for them.

“In the past, he described himself as being ‘obsessed’ with right-wing culture.”

NA was proscribed by the Government following the murder of MP Jo Cox in 2016.

When police officers searched Forster’s home last year, they discovered a stash of extremist material.

Mr Lloyd said: “This material shows that the defendant was fascinated by extreme right views.

“In fact, the prosecution says this material shows that he shared those views and beliefs himself.

“He also had an interest in weapons, things like guns, knives, and explosives.

“It is why he looked at and downloaded the material onto his telephone.”

Mr Lloyd rejected the suggestion the defendant clicked on the documents but did not intend to download them.

On Friday, Forster was found guilty of two counts of collecting of a terrorist publications.

One related to The Advanced Anarchist Arsenal which was downloaded on his mobile device and included viable instructions for the manufacture of explosive substances.

The other charge related to a hard copy book called US Army Improvised Munitions Handbook on the manufacture of explosive substances.

Before his trial, Forster had pleaded guilty to possessing an item described as a DIY Sheet Metal Self-Loading Pistol – Practical Scrap Metal Small Arms, an “illustrated guide” for producing a firearm.

Forster was acquitted of having a document named Middle Eastern Terrorist – Bomb Designs, which was said to detail the construction of explosive devices.

A jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for less than four hours to reach their verdicts.

Forster was remanded into custody to be sentenced at a later date.

