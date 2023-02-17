Crowds gather at vigil for Brianna Ghey in her home town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crowds gather at vigil for Brianna Ghey in her home town

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 9.27pm Updated: February 17 2023, 9.57pm
Brianna Ghey, 16, from Birchwood, Warrington in Cheshire, who was found dead in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire (Family handout/Warrington Police/PA)
A candlelit vigil has been held in memory of Brianna Ghey close to where the 16-year-old was stabbed to death last weekend.

Hundreds of people gathered at Culcheth Village Green in Warrington, Cheshire, on Friday night to remember the 16-year-old.

Brianna, who was a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in nearby Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

The vigil, one of dozens to have been organised across the UK, was attended by the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and his daughter Annie.

He tweeted: “Here to remember Brianna, send our love to her family and support to young trans people everywhere.”

Many of the well-wishers wore “rest in power Brianna Ghey” T-shirts with picture of her on the front.

Crowds also sang Over The Rainbow.

Tricia Anderton, 59, the secretary of Culcheth Village Choir, said: “We were very proud to play even just a small part of this evening’s vigil for Brianna.

“We are a very close community in Culcheth, with many of our choir members having lived in the village for many years and this awful tragedy has touched the hearts of everyone.

“We were asked specifically to sing Over The Rainbow, and it was so lovely to hear everyone joining in.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Brianna’s family and friends.”

Members of the public also gathered outside the Hippodrome Theatre in Birmingham on Friday night, with other vigils taking place in Southampton, Nottingham and Edinburgh.

In a statement released via the police, Brianna’s family said they had been “overwhelmed” by “support, positivity and compassion” from across the country.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been charged with her murder and appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday where a trial date was fixed for July.

More memorials are planned to take place over the weekend, including another in her home town of Warrington on Saturday afternoon.

