Jurgen Klopp says UEFA president was not primarily responsible for Paris chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jurgen Klopp says UEFA president was not primarily responsible for Paris chaos

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 10.33pm
Liverpool fans were subjected to dangerous conditions in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)
Liverpool fans were subjected to dangerous conditions in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Jurgen Klopp highlighted what he believes were clear mistakes made around last season’s Champions League final but does not feel UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin should be held primarily responsible.

This week saw the publication of an independent report into the dangerous congestion problems around the Stade de France in Paris prior to the clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Thousands of Liverpool fans were penned in against perimeter fences and stuck in a motorway underpass before being tear-gassed by police, with the report concluding the situation almost became a “mass fatality catastrophe”.

Jurgen Klopp file photo
Jurgen Klopp highlighted what he believes were clear mistakes made around last season’s Champions League final but does not feel UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin should be held primarily responsible (PA)

Liverpool have called on UEFA, who the report said bore primary responsibility for the organisational failures, to implement all the 21 recommendations made to try to ensure such a situation never happens again.

Asked if Ceferin should resign, Reds boss Klopp said: “No. I’m not sure who made the decision to be honest. I’m boss as well of some people and a lot of things I’m not 100 per cent in the subject, so I get information from different people and then make a decision.

“So the better the information is, the better the decisions are. Mr Ceferin maybe made the decision but somebody put all the papers together. I can’t see him flying to Paris, flying to wherever, Rome, Berlin, ‘Ah, it’s not that good’.

“There are other people who bring that together. Maybe one of them should have a think if there’s not a better place for him in another job, I don’t know, but I think really Paris was the worst possible (venue), in that specific area for that day.

“Not a stadium that is used to it every week, every two weeks, like a lot of big stadiums in Europe are. From the first moment I thought it’s not a good idea but this specific place could have been organised much better as well than it was.

“Everybody who was there knows the people who worked there didn’t know 100 per cent what exactly they are doing. They were not used to these big crowds. You cannot work with volunteers on a day like this.”

Liverpool v Everton – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool saw off Everton on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)

On the pitch, it is also a big week for Liverpool, with a much-needed victory in Monday’s Merseyside derby followed by a trip to take on fourth-placed Newcastle on Saturday evening.

The Reds sit nine points behind Newcastle and need a big run between now and the end of the season if they are to challenge for the Champions League places.

The manner of the Everton win, coupled with an improving injury situation, has given Klopp huge encouragement that they can finish the campaign strongly.

“The intensity I loved the most,” he said. “Not how much we were running, how intense we were, because that creates the rhythm for us.

“Now we have games every three days but we’ve worked long enough on endurance and everything, so we should be ready. We hopefully can make changes from tomorrow on, people coming back who will hopefully stay fit.

“(A big run) could happen, but we don’t just think it will happen. Tomorrow’s Newcastle, nothing else, and that’s already difficult enough, but it must be much more difficult for Newcastle as well than it was for all the other cities we visited in previous times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Marco Cavola died at Rossie Estate in 2019.
Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee
2
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure
3
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
4
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
5
Lennon Reilly has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Search launched for Dundee teenager, 15, missing for several days
6
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
3
7
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
8
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
9
The coffin of Barry Martin arrives on a fire engine outside St Giles' Cathedral. Image: PA
Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile
10
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s

More from The Courier

Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises 'hunger and desrie' of 'erratic' goal hero William…
Alex Mitchell had a choice between rowing and football. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell could have been a rowing star
Greenock's George Oakley (L) and Dundee's Ryan Sweeney scrap for possession at Cappielow. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee title charge stalled by gutsy Greenock Morton
Akio celebrates in style. Image: SNS.
3 Queen's Park v Raith Rovers talking points as William Akio goal keeps unbeaten…
Carnegie Court, Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose
SNP 'may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum'…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
Liverpool fans were subjected to dangerous conditions in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented