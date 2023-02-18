Manchester United takeover hots up as Ineos confirms bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester United takeover hots up as Ineos confirms bid

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 12.55pm Updated: February 18 2023, 1.17pm
Jim Ratcliffe has launched a takeover bid of Manchester United (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has launched a takeover bid of Manchester United (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has vowed to make Manchester United the “number one club in the world again” after confirming Ineos has launched a takeover bid.

Ratcliffe’s Ineos company will compete with wealthy Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, to acquire the Old Trafford club from the Glazer family.

Ratcliffe, 70, is one of the UK’s wealthiest people with an estimated net worth of £12.5billion following the success of his global chemical company.

“We can confirm that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos have submitted a bid for majority ownership of Manchester United Football Club,” a statement, released to the PA news agency, read.

“We would see our role as the long-term custodians of Manchester United on behalf of the fans and the wider community.

“We are ambitious and highly competitive and would want to invest in Manchester United to make them the number one club in the world once again.

“We also recognise that football governance in this country is at a crossroads. We would want to help lead this next chapter, deepening the culture of English football by making the club a beacon for a modern, progressive, fan-centred approach to ownership.

“We want a Manchester United anchored in its proud history and roots in the North-West of England, putting the Manchester back into Manchester United and clearly focusing on winning the Champions League.”

Manchester United could have new owners by the end of the season
Manchester United could have new owners by the end of the season (Tim Goode/PA)

Ratcliffe – who also owns cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, Ligue 1 side Nice, Swiss club Lausanne-Sport and is a one-third shareholder of the Mercedes Formula One team – has previously said he is a lifelong United fan.

He last year launched an unsuccessful bid to buy Chelsea.

Like Ratcliffe, Al Thani, chairman of Qatari bank QIB, claims to be a boyhood United supporter.

He has indicated his offer would leave the Old Trafford club debt-free, in contrast to the Glazer family’s controversial leveraged buy-out in 2003.

A statement released on Friday night read: “Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club.

“The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.

Manchester United
Manchester United, who drew with Barcelona at the Nou Camp earlier this week, are five points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.

“The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.”

The PA news agency understands the Raine Group – brought in to assist United in assessing offers – wants the buyout process to move at speed, with the first quarter of the year recognised as a key time. United could even be under new ownership by the end of the current season.

But prior to the Qatari announcement – and the possibility of a potential rival bid from Saudi Arabia – Manchester United’s LGBTQ+ supporters’ group the Rainbow Devils raised “deep concern” regarding interest from nations where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

Old Trafford
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed his bid to buy United (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Rainbow Devils believe any bidder seeking to buy Manchester United must commit to making football a sport for everyone, including LGBTQ+ supporters, players and staff,” said the group on Twitter.

“We therefore have deep concern over some of the bids that are being made. We are watching the current process closely with this in mind.”

The Glazer family effectively made United open for offers in November, raising hopes among supporters that their controversial reign was coming to a close.

United, who are third in the Premier League, five points adrift of leaders’ Manchester City, return to action on Sunday when they face Leicester at Old Trafford.

