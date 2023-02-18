Paul Wellens hails ‘seismic moment’ as St Helens win World Club Challenge title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Wellens hails ‘seismic moment’ as St Helens win World Club Challenge title

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 2.39pm
James Roby helped Ste Helens to victory (Mark Evans/AAP Image via AP)
James Roby helped Ste Helens to victory (Mark Evans/AAP Image via AP)

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens hailed a “seismic moment for British rugby league” after Lewis Dodd’s golden point drop-goal earned his side a dramatic 13-12 victory in their World Club Challenge clash with Penrith Panthers in Sydney.

Saints defied a tropical storm and the first-half loss of Tommy Makinson with a head injury to claim a stunning upset win and become the first English team to win the title Down Under since Wigan sunk the Brisbane Broncos in 1994.

Early tries from Jack Welsby and Konrad Hurrell had put Saints in command but Penrith threatened to spoil the party when Brian To’o’s try helped haul the Australian champions back level with less than two minutes left on the clock.

Wellens, who played full-back in Saints’ previous world title win over Brisbane in Bolton in 2007, said: “I remember watching Wigan come over here and beat that great Brisbane team of 94 and given that a victory like that has not happened since, it is obviously a seismic moment for British rugby league.

“We came over here with a determination around getting a result and had the belief that we could win.

“At the same time we knew we had to play well and go through periods where it was extremely tough.

“I have just said to the players it is a monumental victory.”

Saints had made a stunning start in atrocious conditions at the BlueBet Stadium, where double defending NRL champions Penrith had won 25 of their previous 27 games.

Ausralia Rugby League World Club Challenge
St Helens grabbed a stunning golden point victory to lift the World Club Challenge (Mark Evans/AP)

Welsby finished off a rousing 75-yard surge for the opener and Makinson added the conversion before Hurrell barged over to put Saints 10 points clear.

A Mark Percival penalty early in the second period – which was briefly delayed due to lightning – extended Saints’ lead but they braced for the inevitable Panthers assault and it started when Izack Tago crossed and Nathan Cleary’s conversion put them within sight.

As the minutes ticked by and the pressure began to show, both Welsby and Dodd missed drop-goal attempts that would have nudged them towards safety, and when To’o went over he threatened to shatter Saints’ dreams.

Instead Saints regrouped and when a spill by Jarome Luai handed them their chance on the edge of the Panthers’ 20, it was 21-year-old Dodd, who missed much of last season including the Grand Final with a hamstring injury, who seized his second chance to make history.

“It’s a moment you dream of as a kid, it doesn’t get any better and I’m just proud to live it with these lads,” said Dodd. “I knew from the moment I got a clean shot that it was going over.

“You can’t experience the highs in this game unless you go through the lows. Missing that Grand Final was definitely one of the lows for me. We knew Penrith were going to come back at us but we stuck at it and believed in ourselves.”

As St Helens’ substitutes and backroom staff surged onto the field to celebrate Dodd’s kick, it marked a special moment for captain James Roby, the only playing survivor of Saints’ 2007 triumph, who delayed retirement in the hope of another crack at the southern hemisphere giants.

“This has probably got to be the pinnacle of my career, to come over here and play against this Penrith team when everybody wrote us off, nobody fancied us to win the game,” said Roby.

“But we always had that inner belief, we know what we are about and how we can perform. We went out and did that.”

