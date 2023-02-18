European unions slam government plans for minimum service levels during strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
European unions slam government plans for minimum service levels during strikes

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 2.53pm
TUC general secretary Paul Nowak at TUC Congress House in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC general secretary Paul Nowak at TUC Congress House in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Unions representing more than 20 million workers across Europe have criticised the UK government’s controversial plans for a new law on providing minimum service levels during strikes.

As the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill begins its passage through the House of Lords next week, a joint statement by the general secretaries of nine trade unions in France, Germany, Spain and Italy rejects the government’s claims that the legislation would bring the UK into line with Europe.

The TUC said ministers have repeatedly named France, Italy and Spain as countries they are supposed to be emulating through the legislation, adding that major unions in these countries strongly dispute these claims.

The European unions warned that more restrictions on the right to strike will “only drag the UK further away from democratic norms, risk violating international law, and tarnish its international reputation.”

The French, German, Italian and Spanish unions said there were “marked differences” in laws governing unions and workers in disputes in their countries compared with the UK.

The TUC has accused the government of spending more time and energy in “steamrollering” the Bill through parliament than on resolving the disputes which are continuing across the public sector.

Recent TUC research found that one in three public sector workers are actively considering quitting their jobs, with with poor pay the most popular reason cited for staff wanting to quit.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “The right to strike is a fundamental freedom, but but the Conservative government is attacking it in broad daylight.

“No one should face the sack for trying to win a better deal at work.

“This legislation would mean that when workers democratically vote to strike, they could be forced to work and sacked if they don’t comply.

“The UK already has some of the most restrictive anti-union laws in Europe.

“That’s why major unions in France, Spain, Germany and Italy have slammed this draconian Bill.

“They know that the strikes Bill will only serve to drag the UK even further away from European democratic norms.

“The legislation is undemocratic, unworkable and almost certainly illegal.

“And crucially, it could poison industrial relations and exacerbate disputes rather than help resolve them.”

European TUC general secretary Esther Lynch said: “The claim that restricting the right to strike would bring the UK into line with ‘European norms’ would be laughable if its consequences for democracy and working people weren’t so grave.

“The UK’s draconian restrictions on the right to strike are part of an antagonistic approach to industrial relations which has produced the biggest social conflict in a generation.

“It stands in stark contrast to the system of social dialogue between unions, employers and government which is the norm in the countries picked by UK government and across Europe.”

The government has defended the legislation, saying it was right to protect vital services during industrial action.

