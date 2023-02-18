Vigils held in Warrington and throughout UK to remember Brianna Ghey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vigils held in Warrington and throughout UK to remember Brianna Ghey

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 5.23pm Updated: February 18 2023, 7.17pm
A members of the public attends a candle-lit vigil at Old Market Place in Warrington, in memory of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, who was fatally stabbed in a park on February 11 (Danny Lawson/PA)
A members of the public attends a candle-lit vigil at Old Market Place in Warrington, in memory of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, who was fatally stabbed in a park on February 11 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Vigils have been held in Cheshire and across the wider UK to remember Brianna Ghey after she was stabbed to death in Warrington last weekend.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in the town where she was killed as well as central London’s Soho Square on Saturday afternoon to pay their respects to the 16-year-old.

Brianna, who was a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal wounds on a path in nearby Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday February 11.

Some of those gathered in Warrington wore rainbow flags draped across their shoulders, laid flowers and wrote tributes on a placard that was placed in the town square.

Brianna Ghey death
Brianna Ghey, 16, from Birchwood, Warrington in Cheshire, was fatally stabbed in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire (Family handout/Warrington Police/PA)

The Labour MP for Warrington North, Charlotte Nichols, said the local community had been left “reeling”.

Speaking at the vigil, she said: “It’s every MP’s worst nightmare to be asked to speak to eulogise a constituent who has been murdered and never more so than in the case of a child.

“Brianna Ghey’s murder has left our community reeling and I cannot begin to imagine the agony that her family, her friends and all her loved ones are feeling right now – no parent should ever have to bury a child.”

She added: “Trans lives matter and trans young people should have the fundamental rights to dignity and safety that should be universal human rights.”

Gatherings were also due to take place on Saturday in Derby, Hull, Leeds, Newcastle and Reading to pay tribute to Brianna.

It comes after another candlelit vigil was held in Culcheth Village Green, near the scene of the stabbing, on Friday.

The event was attended by the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and his daughter Annie.

He tweeted: “Here to remember Brianna, send our love to her family and support to young trans people everywhere.”

Many of the well-wishers wore “rest in power Brianna Ghey” T-shirts with a picture of her on the front.

Brianna Ghey death
Members of the public attend a candle-lit vigil at Old Market Place in Warrington, in memory of Brianna Ghey (Danny Lawson/PA)

Tricia Anderton, 59, the secretary of Culcheth Village Choir, said: “We were very proud to play even just a small part of this evening’s vigil for Brianna.

“We are a very close community in Culcheth, with many of our choir members having lived in the village for many years and this awful tragedy has touched the hearts of everyone.

“We were asked specifically to sing Over The Rainbow, and it was so lovely to hear everyone joining in.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Brianna’s family and friends.”

Members of the public also gathered outside the Hippodrome Theatre in Birmingham on Friday night, with other vigils taking place in Southampton, Nottingham and Edinburgh.

In a statement released through the police, Brianna’s family said they had been “overwhelmed” by “support, positivity and compassion” from across the country.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been charged with her murder and appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday where a trial date was fixed for July.

