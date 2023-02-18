Gary O’Neil pleased Bournemouth finally rewarded after overdue win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Gary O’Neil pleased Bournemouth finally rewarded after overdue win

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 6.41pm
Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil felt his players had finally got what they deserved after ending their long winless run with a 1-0 triumph at Wolves (Steven Paston/PA)
Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil felt his players had finally got what they deserved after ending their long winless run with a 1-0 triumph at Wolves (Steven Paston/PA)

Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil felt his players had finally got what they deserved after ending their long winless run with a 1-0 triumph at Wolves.

Marcus Tavernier scored the only goal as the Cherries claimed their first Premier League victory in eight games and hauled themselves out of the relegation zone in the process.

After draws against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle and a late defeat to Brighton in their last three games, O’Neil thought the success had been overdue.

O’Neil said: “I’m not too interested in the other results. Wherever we are in the league is irrelevant. It doesn’t impact me psychologically.

“My aim is to make sure we are out of the bottom three at the end of the season and finish as high up as we can.

“We just needed to win. We knew the draws we got recently were decent results to stop losing runs but a win was needed. The boys put in a big shift to make sure we got it.

“We spoke about the things we needed to do to swing the fine margins our way and I think you saw that.

“The boys had a real focus around managing the game. I felt it wasn’t too different from other games but we managed to make sure the fine margins fall in our favour this time.”

Tavernier, who was making his first start since November after recovering from injury, was substituted on 57 minutes but O’Neil played down fears he had suffered recurrence of his hamstring problem.

He added: “It’s the other hamstring and he thinks there was a contact on it. He seems to think it just tightened up a little bit. Hopefully it’s not too serious.

“I thought he did well to get his goal but you could see he’d been out a while.

“We’re delighted to get him back. He’s a big player for us and big players come up with big moments, even when they’ve not been at their best.”

Wolves, who are just three points above the bottom three, had been the better side prior to Tavernier’s 49th-minute goal but without turning their superior play into clear-cut chances.

Manager Julen Lopetegui was also frustrated with his team’s response to falling behind.

The former Real Madrid and Spain coach said: “Of course the feeling is negative because we lost and we don’t have more points.

“This is very bad news for us. The key moment was when we suffered the goal, it was a negative moment and afterwards our reaction was not good.

“You can suffer a goal, it is football, it can happen, but in the last 20-25 minutes we forgot to play football and it was easy for the opponent.

“We had players with immaturity on the pitch. We have to play more, have more calm.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre…
9
2
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
3
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
9
4
The thief took time to sup a Capri-Sun while raiding the Dundee flat. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee flat raider guzzled Capri-Sun before being caught and bitten by police dog
5
Mike Berger, former firefighter from Carnoustie, who also served the town as a plumber.
Mike Berger, former Carnoustie fireman, dies after health battle aged 64
6
Image: DC Thomson
5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee
7
Michael Marra MSP. Image: Supplied
Dundee MSP U-turns on proposals to merge NHS Tayside into a giant northern health…
8
After several years without a permanent home Skin Religion Aesthetics has finally set down roots. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Beauty clinic Skin Religion Aesthetics sets up shop in Arbroath
9
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
10
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure

More from The Courier

The Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake from The Batch Lady: Cooking On A Budget by Suzanne Mulholland. Image: Haarala Hamilton
Sweet treats: The Batch Lady's Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake
Akio celebrates his equaliser against Queen's Park with Liam Dick. Image: SNS.
'I love that song': William Akio hails fan backing and says he 'has a…
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three casualties reported following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
Stevie May celebrates his winner. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone hero Stevie May is a 'never-say-die' striker who got Saints 'deserved' win…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake praises attitude of 'spot-on' Nikolay Todorov after Dunfermline supersub nets equaliser against…
Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye in The Gold.
TELLYBOX: Neil Forsyth's The Gold looks like a winner
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late strike for Arbroath at Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Dick Campbell praises Arbroath spirit as Toyosi Olusanya nets late leveller at Cove Rangers
Kyle Benedictus missed from the spot. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as missed Pars…
May celebrates the winner. Image: SNS
Dundee United vs St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...

Editor's Picks

Most Commented