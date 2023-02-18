Wednesday’s jackpot an estimated £5.3 million after no Saturday winner By Press Association February 18 2023, 9.45pm National Lottery Lotto tickets, in north London (Yui Mok/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wednesday’s lottery jackpot is an estimated £5.3 million after no player scooped the top prize on Saturday. The winning Lotto numbers were 09, 35, 49, 52, 53, 58 – and the bonus ball was 29. Set of balls 2 and draw machine Guinevere were used. No one matched all six main numbers to win the jackpot but three ticket-holders matched five out of six along with the bonus ball to bag £1 million each. Some 46 players got five out of six alone to win £1,750 each. There was no winner of the top prize of £350,000 in the Lotto HotPicks, which had the same numbers as for the Lotto draw. But two players matched four out of five numbers to scoop £13,000 each. The winning Thunderball numbers were 05, 11, 19, 34, 36 and the Thunderball number was 06. No players matched five numbers plus the Thunderball to bag the top prize, but one matched five to scoop £5,000. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre… 9 2 Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist… 3 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 9 4 Dundee flat raider guzzled Capri-Sun before being caught and bitten by police dog 5 Mike Berger, former Carnoustie fireman, dies after health battle aged 64 6 5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee 7 Dundee MSP U-turns on proposals to merge NHS Tayside into a giant northern health… 8 Beauty clinic Skin Religion Aesthetics sets up shop in Arbroath 9 Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k 10 Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure More from The Courier Sweet treats: The Batch Lady's Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake 'I love that song': William Akio hails fan backing and says he 'has a… Three casualties reported following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane St Johnstone hero Stevie May is a 'never-say-die' striker who got Saints 'deserved' win… James McPake praises attitude of 'spot-on' Nikolay Todorov after Dunfermline supersub nets equaliser against… TELLYBOX: Neil Forsyth's The Gold looks like a winner Dick Campbell praises Arbroath spirit as Toyosi Olusanya nets late leveller at Cove Rangers Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as missed Pars… Dundee United vs St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as… RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit... Editor's Picks Ukraine to Cupar: One year on, family recall terrifying journey from war zone hell to hope in Fife Inside the SNP leadership race: Unity pleas and ‘malevolent characters’ claim Memorial service to be held for late Forfar GP Bill Yule Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist season Restaurant review: Seafood pancake star of the meal on a trip to The Townhouse Hotel in Angus 5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee Dundee MSP U-turns on proposals to merge NHS Tayside into a giant northern health board 5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon Arabic-speaking street pastor reveals struggles for Perth hotel asylum seekers Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers Most Commented 1 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland 2 COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted 3 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 4 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 5 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 6 NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’ 7 EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister 8 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will 'decimate business' 9 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee 10 Restaurant review: Seafood pancake star of the meal on a trip to The Townhouse Hotel in Angus