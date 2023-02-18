Man arrested after woman dies in Exeter park attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man arrested after woman dies in Exeter park attack

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 10.57pm Updated: February 19 2023, 2.27am
(PA)
(PA)

A man has been arrested after a woman in her 70s was fatally attacked in a park in Exeter.

Police said a man in his 30s from the Exmouth area was arrested by armed police in the city centre at just after 9.30pm on Saturday.

He was detained outside the Yorkshire Building Society on Exeter’s High Street.

Officers were called to Ludwell Valley Park in the Wonford area of Exeter at around 4pm on Saturday following reports that a woman had been seriously assaulted.

The victim, a local woman, was declared dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Superintendent Tom Holmes, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Whilst this is a positive update, a major response remains in place and our investigation into this murder continues.

“Tonight we issued an image of a man we needed to identify. Now that we have a man in custody we no longer need the public to share this appeal; please do not speculate on the identity of the suspect or the circumstances surrounding this matter.

“A heightened police presence will remain across key areas of Exeter, including the Wonford area where a number of cordons remain in place.

“We are currently not looking for anyone else in connection to this offence.”

He added: “Even though we have a man in custody, this doesn’t mean that we are no longer appealing for information.

“It is vital that if you have any information relating to this incident, that you contact us immediately.

“Our thoughts are with the family and the loved ones of the victim, and we will continue to do all we can to support them during this tragic time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 quoting log number 600 of February 18.

