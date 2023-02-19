Spain’s Jon Rahm close to taking number one ranking with lead in California By Press Association February 19 2023, 1.51am Jon Rahm is on the verge of regaining world number one status after a third-round 65 put him in the lead at the Genesis Invitational (Ryan Kang/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jon Rahm is on the verge of regaining world number one status after a third-round 65 put him in the lead at the Genesis Invitational. Rahm picked up six birdies without a dropped shot to sit three shots clear at 15 under headed into Sunday’s final round in California. A win at The Riviera Country Club would see the Spaniard eclipse Scottie Scheffler for the world number one ranking. Birdie on 18 for the leader.@JonRahmPGA rolls it in and takes a 3-shot lead into Sunday @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/Vf5FzgwJ8n— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 19, 2023 The American overtook Rory McIlroy for the top spot with victory at the WM Phoenix Open last week. McIlroy fell out of contention on Saturday with a two-over 73. Chasing Rahm is the overnight leader Max Homa, who was left to rue two late bogeys en route to carding a two-under 69. The American duo of Keith Mitchell and Patrick Cantlay could also still threaten, opening their final rounds four and five shots back respectively. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods had his best round of the tournament, carding a four-under 67 to secure a spot on Sunday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre… 9 2 Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist… 3 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 9 4 Dundee flat raider guzzled Capri-Sun before being caught and bitten by police dog 5 Mike Berger, former Carnoustie fireman, dies after health battle aged 64 6 5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee 7 Dundee MSP U-turns on proposals to merge NHS Tayside into a giant northern health… 8 Beauty clinic Skin Religion Aesthetics sets up shop in Arbroath 9 Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k 10 Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure More from The Courier 'I love that song': William Akio hails fan backing and says he 'has a… Three casualties reported following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane St Johnstone hero Stevie May is a 'never-say-die' striker who got Saints 'deserved' win… James McPake praises attitude of 'spot-on' Nikolay Todorov after Dunfermline supersub nets equaliser against… TELLYBOX: Neil Forsyth's The Gold looks like a winner Dick Campbell praises Arbroath spirit as Toyosi Olusanya nets late leveller at Cove Rangers Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as missed Pars… Dundee United vs St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as… RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit... Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side rescue point with late… Editor's Picks Ukraine to Cupar: One year on, family recall terrifying journey from war zone hell to hope in Fife Inside the SNP leadership race: Unity pleas and ‘malevolent characters’ claim Memorial service to be held for late Forfar GP Bill Yule Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist season Restaurant review: Seafood pancake star of the meal on a trip to The Townhouse Hotel in Angus 5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee Dundee MSP U-turns on proposals to merge NHS Tayside into a giant northern health board 5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon Arabic-speaking street pastor reveals struggles for Perth hotel asylum seekers Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers Most Commented 1 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland 2 COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted 3 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 4 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 5 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 6 NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’ 7 EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister 8 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will 'decimate business' 9 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee 10 Restaurant review: Seafood pancake star of the meal on a trip to The Townhouse Hotel in Angus