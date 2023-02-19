Public rushed to aid of elderly woman found stabbed to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Public rushed to aid of elderly woman found stabbed to death

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 1.17pm Updated: February 19 2023, 5.11pm
The identity of the 74-year-old victim, who was local to the area, has not been confirmed (Alamy/PA)
The identity of the 74-year-old victim, who was local to the area, has not been confirmed (Alamy/PA)

Bystanders rushed to the aid of an elderly woman who was killed in a knife attack in Exeter on Saturday afternoon, police have said.

Officers were called to Ludwell Valley Park in the Wonford area of the city at around 4pm on Saturday following reports that a woman had been badly assaulted with a knife.

Emergency services and members of the public came to her aid but she died at the scene.

The identity of the 74-year-old victim, who was local to the area, has not been confirmed.

Exeter park attack
(PA Graphics)

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

On Saturday evening, police launched a manhunt for a suspect who was seen on CCTV outside Wonford Sports Centre in the city at 3.17pm.

An off-duty police officer then spotted him on the city’s High Street on Saturday.

The 30-year-old suspect, from the Exmouth area, was detained by armed officers outside the Yorkshire Building Society on the High Street at around 9.30pm.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police do not know the motive for the attack at this stage but said they do not think the victim and suspect were known to each other. They are not looking for anyone else.

On Sunday, police said they may have found a knife used in the attack as they sought to reassure the public the attack was an “isolated” one.

Chief Superintendent Dan Evans from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “I would like to reassure people that this is an isolated incident but there will be a heightened police presence in the city over the next few days.

“We are still searching the Wonford area as part of our investigation, we believe we may have located the knife believed to have been used in the attack and are retrieving this as we speak.

“Whilst we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this offence, it is vital that anyone with any information contacts us immediately.

“Whilst this type of incident is very rare, Wonford is a very close community and I know this death will be felt deeply by all who live in the area.

“My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victim at this tragic time.

“We will be supporting them over the coming days and weeks with specially trained officers.”

The force is appealing for the public to report information including relevant CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage to a new Major Incident Public Reporting (MIPP) page.

Detective Sergeant Darren Campbell, from the Major Crime Team, said: “We have received a huge amount of information from the public in relation to this crime, but there are still large parts of the day that we need to account for, both pre and post the attack.

“We are asking for anyone who has CCTV, doorbell, phone footage or dashcam of the area that could be of interest to the investigative team, to please submit this via the MIPP.

“You can also report any information you may have in relation to this murder, not solely footage.”

People can report information to Devon and Cornwall Police via the MIPP site under Operation Finnart.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Plans have been lodged for three houses on the site of Wellbank smiddy. Picture shows; Wellbank smiddy. Wellbank. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 14/02/2023
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Police van on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
10
9
Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Crash Charleston Drive. Image: supplied
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Barry Keoghan. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Dundee City Council is set to stop providing funding for Big Noise Douglas. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
James McPake's side drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, says the Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures. Picture shows; Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Tam O'Brien aims to skipper Arbroath to safety. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5

Editor's Picks

Most Commented