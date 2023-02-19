Nicola Bulley: Timeline of events since her disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Bulley: Timeline of events since her disappearance

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 3.17pm Updated: February 19 2023, 6.45pm
Nicola Bulley (Family handout/PA)
Nicola Bulley (Family handout/PA)

A body has been found in the search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, more than three weeks after she disappeared, Lancashire Police has said.

The 45-year-old mortgage advisor, from Inskip in Lancashire, went missing on January 27 in nearby St Michael’s on Wyre.

Formal identification of the body is yet to take place, but Ms Bulley’s family has been informed.

Here is a timeline of events surrounding the disappearance:

– January 27

At 8.26am Ms Bulley left her home with her two daughters, aged six and nine, dropping them off at school and engaging in a brief conversation with another parent around 15 minutes later, Lancashire Police has said.

She then took her spaniel, Willow, for a walk along the path by the River Wyre at 8.43am, heading towards a gate and bench in the lower field.

She was seen by a dog walker who knew her at around 8.50am, and their pets interacted briefly before they parted ways, according to the force.

Nicola Bulley missing
Nicola Bulley (Lancashire Police/PA)

At 8.53am, Ms Bulley sent an email to her boss, followed by a message to her friends six minutes later, before logging on to a Microsoft Teams call at 9.01am.

She was seen by a second witness at 9.10am, the last known sighting.

Her phone was back in the area of the bench at 9.20am before the Teams call ended 10 minutes later, with her mobile remaining logged on after the call.

At 9.33am, another dog walker found her phone on a bench beside the river, with Willow darting between the two.

According to police, she was wearing a black Engelbert Strauss coat, black jeans and had long green walking socks tucked into her trousers under ankle length green wellington boots.

Her hair was tied into a ponytail and she was wearing a pale blue Fitbit fitness tracker.

Nicola Bulley: last-known movements
(PA Graphics)

At 10.50am, Ms Bulley’s family and the school attended by her children were told about her disappearance.

Lancashire Constabulary launched an investigation into Ms Bulley’s whereabouts on the same day and appealed for witnesses to contact them.

– January 28

Lancashire Constabulary deployed drones, helicopters and police search dogs as part of the major missing person operation.

They were assisted by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, as well as Bowland Pennine mountain rescue team and the North West underwater search team.

– January 29

Local residents held a meeting at the village hall to organise a search for Ms Bulley at 10.30am on Sunday, according to reports from The Mirror, and around 100 people joined in.

Nicola Bulley missing
A police helicopter over St Michael’s on Wyre (Danny Lawson/PA)

Police urged volunteers to exercise caution, describing the river and its banks as “extremely dangerous” and saying that activity in these areas presented “a genuine risk to the public”.

– January 30

Superintendent Sally Riley from Lancashire Constabulary said police were “keeping a really open mind about what could have happened”, and that they were not treating Ms Bulley’s disappearance as suspicious.

– January 31

Lancashire Constabulary spoke with a potential witness, a man who had been walking a small white fluffy dog near the River Wyre at the time of Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

Her family released a statement saying they had been “overwhelmed by the support” in their community, and that her daughters were “desperate to have their mummy back home safe”.

– February 1

Ms Bulley’s parents, Ernest and Dot Bulley, spoke to The Mirror about the “horror” they faced over the possibility of never seeing her again.

Nicola Bulley missing
A message left with a bunch of flowers on the banks of the River Wyre (Peter Byrne/PA)

Her father told the newspaper: “We just dread to think we will never see her again, if the worst came to the worst and she was never found, how will we deal with that for the rest of our lives?”

– February 2

Lancashire Constabulary spoke with a second witness who they had identified with the help of the public using CCTV but they told police they did not have any further information to aid their inquiry.

Officers from the North West Police Underwater and Marine support unit searched the area close to where Ms Bulley’s mobile phone was found, while police divers scoured the River Wyre.

Meanwhile, Ms Bulley’s family appealed to the public for help tracing her.

Nicola Bulley missing
Specialist search teams on the River Wyre, in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Speaking with Sky News, her sister Louise Cunningham said: “There has got to be somebody who knows something and all we are asking is, no matter how small or big, if there is anything you remember that doesn’t seem right, then please reach out to the police.

“Get in touch and get my sister back.”

Ms Bulley’s father said his family hoped their interview would “spark a light” that would lead to her being found.

– February 3

Lancashire Police said it was working on the hypothesis that Ms Bulley may have fallen into the River Wyre.

Ms Riley urged against speculation, but said it was “possible” that an “issue” with Ms Bulley’s dog may have led her to the water’s edge.

Nicola Bulley missing
Flower left by a missing sign (Danny Lawson/PA)

She urged the public to look out for items of clothing Ms Bulley was last seen wearing, and gave an extensive list.

Ms Bulley’s friends also shared heartfelt appeals via television interviews, including Emma White, who told the BBC that Ms Bulley’s  daughters were continually asking where she was.

– February 4

Ms White cast doubt on the police theory that she fell into a river, telling Sky News it was based on “limited information”.

She said: “When we are talking about a life we can’t base it on a hypothesis, surely we need this factual evidence.

“That’s what the family and all of us are holding on to, that we are sadly no further on than last Friday.”

In a Facebook post, Ms Cunningham urged people to “keep an open mind” as there is “no evidence whatsoever” that the dog walker fell in the river.

On the same day, Lancashire Police announced it wanted to trace a “key witness” who was seen pushing a pram in the area near where Ms Bulley went missing on the morning of her disappearance.

– February 5

The woman described as a “key witness” by police came forward.

The force insisted she was “very much being treated as a witness” as it warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.

Nicola Bulley missing
Workers from SGI loaded a sonar into a boat (Danny Lawson/PA)

Peter Faulding, leader of underwater search experts Specialist Group International (SGI), began searching the river after being called in by Ms Bulley’s family.

– February 6

Ms Bulley’s friends said they hoped the help of a specialist underwater rescue team would give the family answers.

Speaking to broadcasters, Ms White said the family had asked Mr Faulding and his company for help.

She told BBC Breakfast: “Following the hypothesis of the police that Nicola was in the river, we need some evidence to back that up either way and I feel Peter and his amazing bit of kit… is going to come and sweep the river bed and give us answers.”

Meanwhile, Ms Bulley’s partner Mr Ansell, in a statement released through Lancashire Police, said: “It’s been 10 days now since Nicola went missing and I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.

Nicola Bulley missing
Candles are lit around a photo of Nicola Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell on an altar at St Michael’s Church in St Michael’s on Wyre (PA)

“This has been such a tough time for the girls especially but also for me and all of Nicola’s family and friends, as well as the wider community and I want to thank them for their love and support.”

– February 10

Police urged people to refrain from indulging in commentary and conspiracy theories about Ms Bulley’s disappearance as speculation increases online.

– February 15

Police held a press conference over the case and say the mother-of-two was classed as a “high-risk” missing person immediately after she was reported missing due to “vulnerabilities.”

They later disclosed Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and perimenopause.

– February 16

In a statement released through Lancashire Police, Ms Bulley’s family said the focus had become “distracted from finding Nikki, and more about speculation and rumours into her private life” and called for it to end.

Lancashire Police referred itself to the police watchdog over contact the force had with Ms Bulley prior to her disappearance.

Nicola Bulley missing
Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson (left) and Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police update the media (PA)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman demanded an “explanation” for the disclosure of Ms Bulley’s private information by the force.

– February 17

Lancashire Police announced it was conducting an internal review into the handling of Ms Bulley’s disappearance and the Information Commissioner said he would ask the force questions about the disclosure.

– February 18

Ms Braverman met with police leaders to discuss the handling of the investigation after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also expressed “concerns” about the revelation.

– February 19

Appearing on the morning broadcast round, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt described the police disclosure as “shocking” while shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, who also wrote to the force over its handling of the case, repeated her concerns about the “unusual” level of private information made public about Ms Bulley.

Later on Sunday, Lancashire Police announced they had found a body.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented