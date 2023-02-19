Kyle Walker warns Arsenal the title race is still on after Man City lose ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyle Walker warns Arsenal the title race is still on after Man City lose ground

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 5.03pm
Manchester City’s Kyle Walker (centre) and Nottingham Forest’s Danilo (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Saturday February 18, 2023.
Manchester City’s Kyle Walker (centre) and Nottingham Forest’s Danilo (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Saturday February 18, 2023.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has promised his side will keep fighting in the Premier League title race after they suffered a blow at Nottingham Forest.

City looked set to return to the top of the table after Arsenal’s lunchtime win over Aston Villa when they went ahead through Bernardo Silva’s first-half stunner at the City Ground.

But a string of missed chances after the break, including two from Erling Haaland, proved costly and Chris Wood’s first goal for Forest in the 84th minute earned a point.

The draw, which should have been off the table for the hosts, means the Gunners now hold a two-point lead over City at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Walker says the two dropped points at the City Ground undoes all of the good work they produced in winning at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday and warned his side they cannot afford to be so wasteful again.

“That’s the biggest blow. You do all that hard work and for a Manchester City side to have 36 per cent possession – to graft that out and put in a very solid performance at the Emirates against a tough team – to then come here and draw, we’ve thrown it away,” Walker said.

“We’re not down and we’re not out – we’ll keep going and keep fighting until the very end and put this down as a blip.

“We know it’s not acceptable as a team and hopefully now that’s our blips done, and we can go on.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City – Premier League – City Ground
Erling Haaland (2nd right) could not add to his goal tally (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“It’s not ideal [trailing Arsenal]. Obviously, we would like to be sat at the top and people trying to catch us, but Arsenal have done well this season – they play some good football and deservedly sit at the top but they’re in touching distance.

“We just need to make sure that these performances don’t happen again, we finish our chances and defend well as a team, and we stick together.

“We need to move on. It’s done now, the whistle’s blown and we move on to a massive game on Wednesday in the Champions League (against Leipzig) and then go to a tough place in Bournemouth.

“We know what we can do as a team – our qualities and our strengths. It’s doable [catching Arsenal]. We’re not making it easy for ourselves – getting close and then not taking advantage of it.

“This team will fight until the end like we have done on many occasions. That’s what we do. Everyone around Manchester City knows that today wasn’t acceptable.”

