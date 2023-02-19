It was rubbish – Erik ten Hag rages as Man Utd make ‘mess’ before beating Foxes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

It was rubbish – Erik ten Hag rages as Man Utd make ‘mess’ before beating Foxes

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 6.01pm Updated: February 19 2023, 9.36pm
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was not impressed during the first half (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was not impressed during the first half (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United ultimately cruised to victory but Erik ten Hag still fumed at his side’s “mess” of a start against Leicester, saying such “rubbish” cannot be repeated as key clashes with Barcelona and Newcastle loom.

A frantic February comes to a conclusion with Thursday’s Europa League knockout play-off second leg against Barca poised at 2-2 before next Sunday’s trip to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final.

United head into those fixtures on the back of a 3-0 triumph against Leicester, but Ten Hag knows the scoreline flatters his side after a ragged start against Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Marcus Rashford scored a brace to take his tally to 24 goals – his most in a single season for his boyhood club – before substitute Jadon Sancho wrapped up a game.

“I was really unhappy with our performance,” manager Ten Hag said of the first half.

“We have to follow the rules and principles from our way of playing. When you don’t, it is getting a mess and when you face a good opponent like Leicester is you concede chances.

“It was only due to David De Gea that we don’t concede a goal, so we are really lucky in half-time to be 1-0 up.

“Of course, a great pass by Bruno (Fernandes), great finish Rashy, but for the rest it was rubbish.

“Second half we play like the principles and rules of the game from us, then we transfer the game plan and you see we are dictating the game.”

Ten Hag said the players knew at half-time that they had put in a substandard display, praising De Gea for coming up big on his way to equalling Peter Schmeichel’s club record of 180 clean sheets.

“There are moments you need the keeper and he had already many moments in this season when he was so important, that he saves points,” the United boss said.

“That’s his job, he knows that but in the right moment you have to do it.

“Today the team needed him because it was a mess and he did the job and they were brilliant saves.”

United moved back within five points of Premier League leaders Arsenal with Sunday’s win, but Ten Hag brushed aside any excited chatter by saying “it’s February, it’s not about title race”.

The Dutchman was similarly coy when the subject of a takeover was broached.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani
Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani showed his hand on Friday night (Credit Suisse/PA)

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS company confirmed they had submitted bids to buy the club from the Glazer family in the lead up to Sunday’s Premier League match.

“We are committed with this club,” Ten Hag said. “It’s our club, it’s in our heart. But it’s not our job.

“We’re focusing on football and performing. That is what the players have to do and what the staff around have to do.”

The Manchester United Supporters Trust said on Sunday that any new owner needs to “explicitly commit to backing Erik and his plans to restore United to glory”.

When those comments were put to Ten Hag, he said: “I thank the fans when they have that trust in me. I feel committed with this club and I love to be here.

“But, yeah, it’s not in my influence. What I can influence is the performance of this team and I will give everything to perform as good as possible and to bring them up, hopefully, across limits.”

Manchester United’s Marcel Sabitzer fouls Leicester’s James Maddison
Brendan Rodgers wanted Manchester United’s Marcel Sabitzer sent off (Nick Potts/PA)

As for Leicester, they return home ruing what could have been after a bright start to a match in which Rodgers felt Marcel Sabitzer should have been sent off for a challenge on Wout Faes.

“It’s a sending-off – straight leg onto the knee,” the Foxes boss said said. “How it wasn’t looked at and deemed that, it was incredible really when I see it.

“I don’t know (why it wasn’t looked at). We’ve seen the last few weeks some of the decisions and that.

“Someone has said it was maybe after an incident but I don’t really buy that one.

“If you look at Arsenal’s penalty against Manchester City, Eddie Nketiah is in on goal, he has a shot but the follow through makes it a penalty, which makes it a foul.

“In this instance, even if the play has stopped, he’s followed through and straight-legged him right on his knee.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Plans have been lodged for three houses on the site of Wellbank smiddy. Picture shows; Wellbank smiddy. Wellbank. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 14/02/2023
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Police van on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
10
9
Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Crash Charleston Drive. Image: supplied
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Barry Keoghan. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Dundee City Council is set to stop providing funding for Big Noise Douglas. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
James McPake's side drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, says the Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures. Picture shows; Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Tam O'Brien aims to skipper Arbroath to safety. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5

Editor's Picks

Most Commented