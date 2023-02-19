Son Heung-min responds to sub role with goal as Spurs sink West Ham to go fourth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Son Heung-min responds to sub role with goal as Spurs sink West Ham to go fourth

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 6.43pm Updated: February 19 2023, 6.47pm
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min celebrates scoring against West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min celebrates scoring against West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Son Heung-min responded to being dropped with a goal to help Tottenham beat West Ham 2-0 and move back into the Premier League top four.

Son’s poor form this season saw him left out of the starting line-up for only a second time when fit but he found the net four minutes after his introduction to add to Emerson Royal’s classy 56th-minute opener.

It helped Spurs take advantage of Newcastle’s slip-up against Liverpool by moving above the Magpies into fourth to aid the recovery of manager Antonio Conte, who remains in Italy after gallbladder surgery.

Defeat for West Ham ended their three-match unbeaten run in the division and ensured they stay in the bottom three.

Results over the weekend increased the importance of this fixture and West Ham started like a side eager to move immediately out of the relegation zone after wins for Bournemouth and Everton saw them drop to 18th.

The visitors forced two corners during the opening exchanges after Jarrod Bowen fired wide inside 60 seconds.

It had also been an action-packed start for Spurs midfielder Oliver Skipp as he was booked just minutes after his volley was deflected over by Tomas Soucek.

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Both sides were desperate for the win for different reasons (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The notable pre-match news was Son being dropped for only the second time this season and his replacement, Richarlison, thought he had won Tottenham a penalty in the 12th minute.

Thilo Kehrer handled under pressure from Richarlison, but those appeals were waved away by referee Michael Oliver and VAR.

While Tottenham started to gain a foothold on proceedings midway through the half, their final ball lacked quality and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s weak 25-yard effort was all they had to show before Harry Kane and Richarlison combined before the interval.

Kane dropped deep and played a ball over the top to his fellow forward but Lukasz Fabianski was able to deny Richarlison’s low effort with his feet to keep it 0-0 at half-time.

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Emerson Royal fired Tottenham ahead (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Spurs remained on the front foot and both Richarlison and Kane should have done better with early second-half chances, the latter sending an effort horribly wide after Dejan Kulusevski’s pass.

Tottenham’s attacking trio were beginning to warm up but when the breakthrough arrived with 56 minutes played they were not involved.

Hojbjerg unlocked the rigid West Ham back-five with a sublime through ball for Ben Davies, who cut inside and teed up fellow wing-back Emerson to slot home from 14 yards.

Emerson had been booed in last month’s defeat to Aston Villa but continued his resurgence with a second goal in five league games.

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Son Heung-min then sealed victory (Zac Goodwin/PA)

West Ham could have levelled immediately when Michail Antonio flicked through to Bowen but Fraser Forster saved well before Kulusevski tested the palms of Fabianski down the other end.

Spurs assistant Cristian Stellini introduced Son with 22 minutes left and he needed just four minutes to make his mark.

Kane played into the path of Son, who took the ball in his stride and slotted beyond Fabianski to score for the eighth time against West Ham.

Like during the Leicester game in September, the South Korean and last season’s joint-Premier League golden boot winner responded to being dropped with a goal for his ninth effort of a difficult campaign.

Despite two dangerous Said Benrahma efforts, Tottenham held on to end a poor week where they lost at Leicester and AC Milan in addition to boss Conte being consigned to a period of rest on a high.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Plans have been lodged for three houses on the site of Wellbank smiddy. Picture shows; Wellbank smiddy. Wellbank. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 14/02/2023
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Police van on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
10
9
Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Crash Charleston Drive. Image: supplied
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Barry Keoghan. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Dundee City Council is set to stop providing funding for Big Noise Douglas. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
James McPake's side drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, says the Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures. Picture shows; Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Tam O'Brien aims to skipper Arbroath to safety. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5

Editor's Picks

Most Commented