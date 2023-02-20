Nearly half of Londoners have used £19bn Elizabeth line – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nearly half of Londoners have used £19bn Elizabeth line – survey

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 12.05am
The proportion of users who said they went out of their way to see the Elizabeth Line has fallen, suggesting it has become more a part of people’s daily lives (Suzan Moore/PA)
The proportion of users who said they went out of their way to see the Elizabeth Line has fallen, suggesting it has become more a part of people’s daily lives (Suzan Moore/PA)

Nearly half of Londoners have used the Elizabeth line since it opened in May 2022, a new survey suggests.

The results of a YouGov poll shared with the PA news agency indicate 45% of the capital’s residents have made at least one journey on the £19 billion railway.

That is up from 24% in July last year.

Crowds wait in line to board the first Elizabeth line train to carry passengers at Paddington station, London
Hundreds of transport enthusiasts travelled on the first trains when the line opened on May 24 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The latest survey – conducted in late January – suggested that people aged 18-24 are most likely to have used it (53%).

That is followed by those aged 25-49 at 49%, falling to 39% for the 50-64 category and just 29% for Londoners at least 65 years old.

The proportion of users who said they took a special trip out of their way to see what the railway was like has fallen from 37% in July 2022 to 25%, suggesting it has become more a part of people’s daily lives.

Commercial property news site Bisnow reported earlier this month that flexible office company WeWork has experienced an increase in demand for its locations near Elizabeth line stations since services began.

Flexible bookings at those sites rose by an average of 28% between the railway’s opening and November last year.

The Elizabeth line stretches from Reading in Berkshire and Heathrow Airport in west London to Abbey Wood in south-east London and Shenfield in Essex.

The Queen unveils a plaque to mark the Elizabeth line’s official opening at Paddington station in London
The Elizabeth line is named in honour of the Queen (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It runs via tunnels built by the Crossrail project between Paddington in west London and Abbey Wood.

More than 100 million journeys have been made on the line.

Transport for London (TfL) said on February 1 that ridership is “above expected levels” with around 600,000 daily journeys.

It added that the railway is “on track to break even” based on operating costs by the end of the 2023/24 financial year.

Crossrail suffered numerous issues including construction difficulties and complications installing signalling systems.

It was due to be completed in December 2018 and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.

The final cost has been estimated at £18.9 billion, including £5.1 billion from the Government.

YouGov questioned 1,258 adults in London from January 20-29.

