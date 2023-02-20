Pottery with close royal ties releases King’s coronation mug

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pottery with close royal ties releases King’s coronation mug

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 12.05am Updated: February 20 2023, 12.41am
A pottery with strong royal connections has launched hand-painted commemorative mugs marking the forthcoming coronation of the King (Jacob King/PA)
A pottery with strong royal connections has launched hand-painted commemorative mugs marking the forthcoming coronation of the King (Jacob King/PA)

A pottery with strong royal connections has launched hand-painted commemorative mugs marking the forthcoming coronation of the King.

Staff at Emma Bridgewater, who have begun painstaking work on the pieces, which include small plates, a teapot and a half-pint mug, are expecting “big demand” from collectors, royalists and members of the public keen to own an item marking the historic moment.

The factory in Lichfield Street, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, has close ties with the royal family.

In 2015, the now Princess of Wales, Kate, visited the works.

Two years later, the future King , on a tour of Stoke-on-Trent and Middleport Pottery, unveiled a plaque designed by Emma Bridgewater commemorating his visit to the Prince’s Trust in Hanley.

Charles and the Queen Consort, then the Duchess of Cornwall, also visited the works in 2010.

The factory has been creating porcelain designs marking important royal events for years, including most recently for the death of the Queen in 2022.

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit Stoke-on-Trent
The then Prince of Wales, Charles, taking part in sponge-painting with local schoolchildren, during a previous visit to Emma Bridgewater (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

In response to the first coronation of a British monarch in 70 years, the pottery’s designers have produced the sponge-printed motifs for which the brand is well known, as well as lithograph transfers, ahead of the big day on May 6 2023.

Stephen Beeston, head of production at the pottery, said: “It’s very special, we have a longstanding history and tradition in the pottery industry of commemorative royal events.

“It’s been a pleasure to be involved in marking King Charles III and the coronation.”

Coronation ware
Coronation ware crown in the workshop (Jacob King/PA)

He added: “We are expecting a big demand and probably, if history is anything to go by, with the events that we’ve marked before, it will account for a big part of what we’re doing.”

Mr Beeston said Charles has previously visited the factory, alongside the Queen Consort, in 2010, while the Princess of Wales had a tour in 2015.

He added the royal family “held a very special place here in our hearts at Emma Bridgewater”.

The King has also previously visited the nearby Middleport Pottery four times, since helping save it from closure in 2011.

Detailing
Pottery decorators add details to a crown and teapot during the production of hand-decorated pieces from the forthcoming coronation collection (Jacob King/PA)

“He does have an interest in everything that we’re doing,” said Mr Beeston.

“The pottery industry has a longstanding tradition producing commemorative ware that goes back probably to the mid-17th century.

“We have the heritage here, we have the expertise, and we’re very proud to be associated with the royal family.”

Prices include £19 for a plate, £23 for a mug and £80 for a teapot.

