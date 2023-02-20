On this day in 2010: Amy Williams wins skeleton gold at Winter Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2010: Amy Williams wins skeleton gold at Winter Olympics

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 6.03am
Amy Williams won skeleton gold for Great Britain (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Amy Williams won skeleton gold for Great Britain (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Amy Williams tamed the notorious Whistler track to claim skeleton gold and become Great Britain’s first individual Winter Olympic champion in 30 years.

On a course blighted by the previous week’s death of Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvili, the 27-year-old Williams steered four near-perfect runs to claim victory by over half a second.

After setting a track record of 53.83 on her first run and shattering it by going 53.68 on her first of two final runs, Williams led from start to finish to follow figure skater Robin Cousins into the British Winter Games hall of fame.

Winter Olympics – 2010 Winter Olympic Games Vancouver – Day Eight
Amy Williams soared to victory in Whistler (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Williams said: “I love this track. Once you get over the fear factor you learn to love it and the speed is your friend. You’ve got to work with it and relax and if you do that it’s a great track to slide.”

Williams’ record-breaking run had helped her hold a 0.3-second lead overnight and despite fears that nerves could play a part when she returned to the track on Friday she insisted she had never let her position play on her mind.

“I surprised myself because I wasn’t really nervous,” Williams added. “I slept absolutely perfectly and I was quite excited. It doesn’t feel like an Olympic Games – it just feels like a normal World Cup race except with more people shouting for me.

“I’m not very good at statistics so I didn’t realise I’m the first (individual) gold medallist for a long time. But I think it shows that if you have the determination any country can be good at any sport and you just have to concentrate and do your best.”

