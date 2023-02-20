Wreckage of small plane found near crater of volcano amid search for four people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wreckage of small plane found near crater of volcano amid search for four people

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 8.27am
Rescuers continue their search for passengers of a Cessna 340 aircraft with registry number RP-C2080 at Tumpa Gulley, Camalig town, Albay province, the Philippines (Bureau of Fire Protection Camalig/AP)
Rescuers continue their search for passengers of a Cessna 340 aircraft with registry number RP-C2080 at Tumpa Gulley, Camalig town, Albay province, the Philippines (Bureau of Fire Protection Camalig/AP)

Authorities in the Philippines are working to verify whether the wreckage of a small plane seen near a restive volcano crater is from a Cessna that went missing with four people on board over the weekend.

The Cessna 340, which was bound for Manila, vanished after taking off from Albay province south-east of the capital on Saturday morning with two Filipino pilots and two Australian passengers.

The Australians were working for a geothermal power company, officials said.

Mayor Carlos Baldo of Albay’s Camalig town and other officials told reporters on Sunday that, during an aerial search, authorities spotted the suspected wreckage, including the tail, scattered about 1,150 feet from the crater on the south-western slope of Mayon Volcano but there was no sign of people.

Eric Apolonio from the government’s civil aviation authority said experts and investigators from the agency will have to examine the wreckage to determine if it is the missing Cessna plane with registry number RP-C2080 and to determine the fate of the four people on board.

Rescuers prepare to search for passengers of a Cessna 340 aircraft with registry number RP-C2080 at Tumpa Gulley, Camalig town, Albay province, the Philippines
Rescuers prepare to search for passengers of a Cessna 340 aircraft with registry number RP-C2080 at Tumpa Gulley, Camalig town, Albay province, the Philippines (Bureau of Fire Protection Camalig/AP)

A ground search was hampered by rainy weather over the weekend and dozens of search and rescue personnel may scale the 8,077-foot Mayon if the weather clears on Monday.

The search teams would have to be closely monitored by volcano experts and local officials given the restiveness of Mayon, one of the country’s 24 active volcanoes.

“It’s a very risky operation,” Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology director Teresito Bacolcol said. “It’s a race against time and it’s a matter of life and death but there’s also the danger of rockfalls and volcanic lahar.”

Rescue contingents could enter a permanent danger zone 3.7 miles around the volcano because “it’s an extraordinary situation”, but the search and rescue should be carried out by well-trained experts, who should be backed up by standby emergency contingents and made aware of the high risks involved, Mr Bacolcol said.

A popular tourist attraction because of its near-perfect cone, Mayon last erupted in 2018, displacing tens of thousands of villagers.

It is currently under the second of five volcano alert levels, meaning volcanic earthquakes, steam and gas emissions, ground deformation and intermittent ash and steam blasts have been sporadically detected. Alert five means a major and deadly volcanic eruption is underway.

Separately, a single-engine Cessna plane that went missing on January 24 with six people on board in the northern Philippine province of Isabela is still missing. Officials said a search for the plane is continuing on and off, depending on the weather, in a remote mountainous hinterland in Isabela.

