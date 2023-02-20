Police officer denies rape and sexual assault By Press Association February 20 2023, 11.43am Kane Haywood arriving at Bristol Crown Court (Jonathan Brady/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A police officer has denied raping and sexually assaulting a woman. Police Constable Kane Haywood is charged with two counts of rape of a woman aged 16 years or over and one count of sexual assault by penetration in Exeter on March 29 2021. Haywood appeared in the dock at Bristol Crown Court on Monday wearing a black suit, white shirt and grey striped tie. Kane Haywood denied all the charges against him (Jonathan Brady/PA) The 29-year-old, from east Devon, spoke only to confirm his name and enter a plea of not guilty to all three allegations. He was released on conditional bail and is next due to appear at a pre-trial hearing on December 11. A trial is expected to take place over four days from January 8 2024. The officer has been suspended from Devon and Cornwall Police. He previously appeared before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court in January this year. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants 2 Closure-hit Perth barbers to reopen under former staff member with new name 3 Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle 4 Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months 5 High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced… 6 Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son 7 Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed 8 Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can… 9 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP’s Kate Forbes can’t run from questions about her religious beliefs 2 10 Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he… River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie 7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack From side hustle to success: Meet the Dundee social media expert helping local firms… One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash Blairgowrie dad with MS 'amazed' as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him… Historic charity in turmoil after report says Dunkeld former wine salesman 'interfered' with election 'I changed my appearance and moved after domestic abuse - Perth charity saved my… Editor's Picks High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced at High Court ‘I changed my appearance and moved after domestic abuse – Perth charity saved my life’ Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack Blairgowrie dad with MS ‘amazed’ as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him back in the hills Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic 7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them Historic charity in turmoil after report says Dunkeld former wine salesman ‘interfered’ with election From side hustle to success: Meet the Dundee social media expert helping local firms go global One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6 Most Commented 1 Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants 2 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 3 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 4 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 5 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 6 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 7 EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister 8 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee 9 No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone 10 Restaurant review: Seafood pancake star of the meal on a trip to The Townhouse Hotel in Angus