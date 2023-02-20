Israel promises not to approve additional West Bank outposts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Israel promises not to approve additional West Bank outposts

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 1.51pm
A view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Eli (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Israel has told US President Joe Biden’s administration it will rein in the approval of new West Bank settlement outposts, the prime minister’s office said.

It comes a day after a potential diplomatic crisis was averted at the United Nations over Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will not permit any new wildcat settlements in the West Bank beyond nine such outposts built without authorisation which it approved retroactively earlier this month.

The statement, however, made no mention of the thousands of additional settlement homes in existing settlements officials say are to be soon approved.

A contentious UN Security Council resolution pushed by the Palestinians and their supporters slated for Monday would have condemned Israel for settlement expansion and demanded a halt to future activity.

According to multiple diplomats, Mr Biden’s administration managed to forestall the vote by convincing both Israel and the Palestinians to agree in principle to a six-month freeze in any unilateral action they might take.

“Israel notified the US that in the coming months it will not authorise new settlements beyond the nine that have already been approved,” Mr Netanyahu’s office said.

Dozens of unauthorised outposts dot the occupied West Bank, in addition to scores of existing settlements.

These outposts, which sometimes are little more than a handful of trailer homes but can also resemble small villages, are built without authorisation but are often tolerated and even encouraged by Israeli governments.

The international community considers all Israeli construction on occupied land to be illegitimate or illegal.

The UN vote presented a headache for Mr Biden’s administration at a time when it is focusing its diplomatic efforts on Russia’s war with Ukraine, which is coming up on one year this week.

Mr Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday.

It also highlighted the deep differences between Mr Biden’s administration, which supports Palestinian statehood and opposes settlements, and the Israeli government, which is made up of ultranationalists who oppose Palestinian independence and have pledged to ramp up settlement building.

The pledge to hold off on approving outposts contradicts the government’s guiding principles and Mr Netanyahu could face a backlash from his far-right, pro-settler coalition partners. Construction in established settlements is expected to continue, as it has under successive Israeli governments.

Mr Netanyahu’s office also said it will continue to demolish illegally built Palestinian homes in the 60% of the West Bank that is under full Israeli control.

Palestinian residents in these areas say it is almost impossible to receive a building permit from Israeli authorities.

The United States, along with much of the international community, say the settlements are obstacles to peace by taking over land sought by the Palestinians for their state.

More than 700,000 Jewish Israelis now live in the West Bank and east Jerusalem — territories captured in the 1967 Middle East war and claimed by the Palestinians.

