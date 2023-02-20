Land Rover Defender used by Duke of Edinburgh to be auctioned

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Land Rover Defender first used by the Duke of Edinburgh is heading to auction this weekend.

The Defender was registered in 2010 and used by Prince Philip after being built to his individual specification. This included being painted in the rare colour of Keswick Green and finished with a black cloth interior. Heated seats and Land Rover seat covers were also fitted.

The Defender 110 County has covered just 15,623 miles and is being sold from a “significant private collection of special motor vehicles”, according to Silverstone Auctions, which is selling the Land Rover and describes it as being in a “gleaming” condition.

A letter from Land Rover to the Duke of Edinburgh, detailing its provenance, accompanies the sale. (Silverstone Autions)

Accompanying the sale is a history file containing letters between George Hassall, director of royal and diplomatic affairs at Jaguar Land Rover, to David Key, head chauffeur to the Duke of Edinburgh.

While in royal possession, the Defender is believed to have been assigned the duke’s personal registration number of OXR 2.

It was sold by online auction site Collecting Cars in June 2022 for £44,000 and is now being sold by Silverstone Auctions on Saturday February 25 at its Race Retro sale at Stoneleigh Park, near Coventry, with a guide price of £50,000 to £70,000.

The Duke of Edinburgh had a strong attachment to Land Rovers (Silverstone Auctions/PA)

Other royal-related cars are also being auctioned, including a 2013 Bentley Mulsanne that was used for royal household duties, as well as a 1942 Ford GPW Jeep that was used by King George VI on a wartime visit to RAF Chelveston that same year.

Philip, who died in April 2021, had a strong connection with Land Rover, using green Freelanders for several years.

He also designed his own specially modified Defender to carry his coffin.