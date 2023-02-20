The mistakes made in giving Jake Davison a shotgun licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The mistakes made in giving Jake Davison a shotgun licence

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 3.35pm
Tributes left in the Keyham area of Plymouth (Ben Birchall/PA)
Tributes left in the Keyham area of Plymouth (Ben Birchall/PA)

Over the course of the inquest the jury heard details of mistakes made by Devon and Cornwall Police in the granting of Jake Davison’s shotgun certificate  and the later seizing and returning of his weapon and certificate.

Here is a list of them:

– Failures in the firearms licensing unit

There were multiple failures within Devon and Cornwall Police’s firearms licensing unit.

High risk decisions were downgraded, those decisions were not passed to senior managers for reviewing, and dip sampling did not take place.

Plymouth incident
Jake Davison (Jake Davison/PA)

Staff were also failing to follow statutory Home Office guidance for assessing applications and were not using the force’s own risk assessment matrix to assess suitability.

They had also not received nationally recognised training, which had been recommended in the aftermath of the Dunblane tragedy.

Superintendent Brent Davison, who became head of unit after the incident, said the decision-making system was “fundamentally flawed” and was in place for at least five years.

– Granting the application

Superintendent Adrian Davis, the firearms licensing co-ordinator for the National Police Chiefs Council, said Davison should never have been granted a shotgun certificate because of a flawed assessment of his application.

He said there were far too many gaps in the then 18-year-old’s original application that, had he been reviewing it, he would have wanted further information.

With a full picture of Davison’s violent history, including the incidents at school and a domestic argument with his father, he would have refused the application.

David Rees, a firearms enquiry officer, assessed Davison’s risk as “very low” even though it should have been high risk and recommended granting.

Supervisor Steve Carder, who signed off the recommendation, accepted his role had become a “box ticking exercise”.

Chief Superintendent Roy Linden, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said Davison should never have been granted the certificate.

“Jake Davison should not have had a licence. Jake Davison should not have had a licence again in 2020. For that, we very much apologise. It should not have happened,” he said.

– Lack of medical information

Davison’s GP followed BMA advice not to supply information to the police because he was not qualified to comment on the “assessment of behavioural and personality disorders”.

Police never sought any further information and did not inform Davison’s doctor he had been granted a shotgun certificate.

– Should Davison have been charged with assault after attacking two teenagers?

Detective Inspector Debbie Wyatt, who decided to refer Davison to the deferred prosecution Pathfinder scheme, maintained she had made the right decision.

A lawyer representing Davison’s victims suggested Det Insp Wyatt’s decision to treat the incident as battery rather than the more serious assault occasioning actual bodily harm was “plainly wrong”, which she rejected.

Plymouth incident
Police on patrol in Keyham in Plymouth (Ben Birchall/PA)

Her colleague, Detective Sergeant Edward Bagshaw, said the case should have been sent to prosecutors to consider charges but officers were under “pressure” to use out-of-court disposals due to an increased backlog in the courts caused by the pandemic.

– The delay in informing the firearms licensing unit

The detective constable who investigated the assaults had seen an “FC” marker about Davison on the police national database but did not know it meant he held a firearms certificate.

It led to a two-month delay in the firearms licensing unit learning of the incident when they were told by a Pathfinder scheme worker.

– Seizing Davison’s certificate and shotgun

Mr Rees assessed Davison risk to the public as medium, which he had downgraded from high risk because of the passage of time.

He seized the shotgun and certificate pending the outcome of the Pathfinder scheme.

Experts agreed it was the correct decision to seize them, but Mr Davis said they should not have been returned because of the history of violence.

