Husband and wife joined people smuggling ring to get out of debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Husband and wife joined people smuggling ring to get out of debt

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 4.01pm Updated: February 20 2023, 5.05pm
Pamela and Nicholas Fullwood along with a third defendant, Azad Ahmadi, appeared at Canterbury Crown Court in Kent for sentencing (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pamela and Nicholas Fullwood along with a third defendant, Azad Ahmadi, appeared at Canterbury Crown Court in Kent for sentencing (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A husband and wife who joined a people smuggling ring to make money to pay off debts have been sentenced.

Pamela and Nicholas Fullwood along with a third defendant, Azad Ahmadi, appeared at Canterbury Crown Court in Kent for sentencing on Monday.

All three were charged with conspiracy to assist with unlawful immigration to a member state following two attempts to smuggle Iraqi nationals into the UK in 2018 and 2019.

But while Mr Fullwood was sentenced to three years in prison, Mrs Fullwood was spared immediate imprisonment and given a two-year suspended sentence.

Francis Lloyd, prosecuting, told the court that Mr Fullwood, 48, hired a van and attempted to bring five illegal migrants to the UK in December 2018 but he was stopped by the French authorities.

Mr and Mrs Fullwood were later caught trying to smuggle two Iraqis hidden inside furniture inside a second hired van a month later while their daughter, then aged 13, travelled with them.

Ahmadi was the “paymaster” of the scheme, Mr Lloyd told the court, transferring £4,280 into the Fullwoods’ bank account.

Mr and Mrs Fullwood, both of Wingfield Road in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty ahead of a trial. Ahmadi pleaded not guilty but was convicted following a trial at the same court in 2022.

In mitigation, Stephan Alfred, representing Mrs Fullwood, 45, said a psychiatric report found that she has “significant problems with intellectual reasoning and received an abnormally high score on the test for suggestibility and compliance”, adding that she has suffered from cancer and is due to undergo a preventative operation in March.

Rhodri James, defending Mr Fullwood said he had pleaded guilty in August 2021 and said he “wants his family to be reunited as quickly as possible”.

Joe Boyd, representing Ahmadi, said he has a wife and two young children who are totally financially dependent on him, and his car wash business where he employs seven people would be impacted.

Sentencing, Recorder Michael Turner said: “It’s clear to me that in terms of where you stood in the chain of this conspiracy between the three defendants, you, Mr Ahmadi, were at the head of it.

“Seven Iraqis were brought into this country illegally and you were intimately involved in the planning of that.

“Mr Fullwood, you were next down the line from Ahmadi but I accept everything you said in mitigation, and accept there was an element of desperation on your part.

“I know you were threatened by a loan shark you borrowed money from, but at the end of the day your offending cannot be excused.

“Mrs Fullwood, I’m conscious you’re having an operation soon and I’m anxious that should be able to go ahead.

“You were involved in this conspiracy out of a misguided sense of loyalty to your husband.

“Please do not disappoint me. This court deals with a lot of these types of offences and I don’t want to see you come back to court in any circumstances, especially in a case of this nature.”

Ahmadi, 31 and of Westgreen Avenue in Derby, was sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment.

Following the sentencing, minister for immigration Robert Jenrick said: “We are determined to bring to justice the criminal gangs that undertake the repulsive trade of people-smuggling.

“The Home Office is working night and day to dismantle people-smuggling networks and tackle illegal migration head-on.”

Chris Foster, deputy director for immigration enforcement’s criminal and financial investigations, said: “This is another example of immigration enforcement officers doing brilliant work to stop people smugglers from bringing people unlawfully into the country.

“Although criminals are continuing to adapt their methods of smuggling people, our teams are adept at flexing their approach to bring them to justice.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Two men have been charged following a drugs raid on Camperdown Road Picture shows; Camperdown Road, Dundee . Camperdown Road, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/02/2023
Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants
2
Grant George of Badlands Barber with Brandon Mundo, who is moving his business Deadset Studios into the shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Closure-hit Perth barbers to reopen under former staff member with new name
3
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
4
Andrew Caulfield.
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months
5
Logan Summers.
High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced…
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
8
The injured Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…
9
Kate Forbes hands aloft, wearing a SNP rosette
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP’s Kate Forbes can’t run from questions about her religious beliefs
2
10
Dundee Design Project assistant manager Nicola Brewer and founder Fiona Peel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he…
Michael Foreman and George Logan at the tennis court at the end of the site.
River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie
Historical buildings across Fife are at risk of demolition. Image: DC Thomson.
7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them
Filming took place in the City Square in February 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic
Louis the peacock in Dunfermline
Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack
Danielle Greene, owner of Greene Creatives. Image: Alan Richardson.
From side hustle to success: Meet the Dundee social media expert helping local firms…
The crash happened on the A92 near the Preston roundabout. Image: Google..
One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash
Dean Souter (left) and Mike after he ran the London Marathon in 2019 for MS Society. Image: Mike Souter.
Blairgowrie dad with MS 'amazed' as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him…
Billy Birse-Stewart. Image: Harpers.
Historic charity in turmoil after report says Dunkeld former wine salesman 'interfered' with election
Abigail Bennett with daughters Wren and Honey, and dogs Marley and Lois. Image: Phil Hannah
'I changed my appearance and moved after domestic abuse - Perth charity saved my…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented