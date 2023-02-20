Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo relishing chance to prove himself in the Champions League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool’s January signing Cody Gakpo admits he still has to prove himself in the Champions League.

The 23-year-old may have played in a World Cup quarter-final against eventual champions Argentina but his experience in Europe’s elite club competition extends to just seven minutes in one substitute appearance in a group-stage draw against Tottenham in October 2018.

Gakpo had struggled with his form since arriving from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £37million last month – not helped by Liverpool’s struggles on the pitch as a team – but the Netherlands international has now scored in back-to-back matches against Everton and Newcastle.

A beautiful Reds move, finished off by Cody Gakpo 😍 pic.twitter.com/hT349DKLEy — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 18, 2023

And his first Champions League start could be in the last-16, first-leg tie at home to Real Madrid.

“It’s going to be my second game in the Champions League so I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

“I have to prove that I can perform at such a level again and I’m eager to do that.

“It’s a dream for every football player to play in this competition and for me, to have that opportunity, it’s a great one.

“Of course it’s a great feeling to score the first goal knowing it was a really important game for us and it was a Merseyside derby – that was a good way to open the scoring account.

“And then to follow it up with the goal against Newcastle. I think that game was really important for us to show that we had a difficult period but that we are climbing back from that and that we are eager to perform and to keep doing better.

“I think we are really confident now and will keep working hard and trying to improve and keep winning games.”

Cody Gakpo (centre) has now scored in back-to-back matches against Everton and Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Gakpo’s integration into the team was also not helped by being switched between two positions but he appears to be more comfortable through the middle.

“Obviously I played, I think, the last three years on the left side but at the World Cup and under Louis Van Gaal I played in the centre so I already tried to adapt to that when I came here,” he added.

“I spoke to the coach (Jurgen Klopp) and he said it’s possible to play on the left or in the centre.”