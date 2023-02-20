‘Unsafe culture’ in police firearms unit before Keyham shooting – inquest jury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Unsafe culture’ in police firearms unit before Keyham shooting – inquest jury

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 4.39pm Updated: February 20 2023, 4.57pm
Undated screengrab of Jake Davison, taken from a video posted on YouTube (Jake Davison/PA).
Undated screengrab of Jake Davison, taken from a video posted on YouTube (Jake Davison/PA).

Keyham gunman Jake Davison was granted “a licence to kill” because of failures in a police licensing unit, his victims’ families said as an inquest jury found there was a “seriously unsafe culture” in the department.

In just eight minutes Davison killed his mother Maxine, 51, and then shot dead three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66.

He then turned the weapon upon himself as he was confronted by an unarmed police officer on August 12 2021 in Keyham, Plymouth.

Jurors at a long-running inquest held at Exeter Racecourse gave their conclusions on Monday afternoon, ruling each victim was unlawfully killed.

They were critical of the failings within Devon and Cornwall Police’s licensing unit, which handed Davison back his shotgun five weeks before the killings.

The jury said: “There was a catastrophic failure in the management of the firearms and explosives licensing unit, with a lack of managerial supervision, inadequate and ineffective leadership.

A street cleaner in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth, Devon, after the incident
A street cleaner in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth, Devon, after the incident (Ben Birchall/PA)

“This was compounded by a lack of senior management and executive leadership who failed to notice or address the issues.

“There was a lack of scrutiny and professional curiosity at all levels.

“There was a seriously unsafe culture within the firearms and explosives licensing unit of defaulting to granting licences and to returning licences after review.”

Patrick Maguire, a partner at law firm HCC who is representing the families of the Keyham victims, speaking to the media (Ben Birchall/PA)
Patrick Maguire, a partner at law firm HCC who is representing the families of the Keyham victims, speaking to the media (Ben Birchall/PA)

Turning to national failings, the jury also found: “There was a serious failure at a national level by the Government, Home Office and National College of Policing to implement the recommendation from Lord Cullen’s Report in 1996 arising out of the fatal shootings in Dunblane, to provide training for firearms inquiry officers and the subsequent recommendation in Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of the Constabulary’s Targeting the Risk Report in 2015 for an accredited training regime for firearms enquiry officers.

“The most recent statutory guidance from the Home Office (2021) has failed to include any mention of firearms inquiry officer specific training.”

In a statement, the families of Davison’s victims said his actions that day were “an act of pure evil”, which were “facilitated and enabled by a series of failings and incompetence from the people and organisations that are supposed to keep us safe”.

They said: “It is beyond us how Davison, a man with a known history of violence, mental health issues, and with no real need to own a firearm, was granted a licence to possess a gun in the first place.

“Warning signs were ignored and a licence to kill was granted.”

The inquest heard the 22-year-old legally held a shotgun certificate and weapon having been obsessed with firearms from a young age due to a trait in autism of developing a “special interest”.

He applied to Devon and Cornwall Police for a shotgun certificate in July 2017 aged 18, saying he wanted to go clay pigeon shooting with his uncle.

As part of the application process Davison had declared his autism and Asperger’s but when police sought relevant information from his GP, the doctor declined to provide any as it was not mandatory.

Plymouth incident
The Weatherby pump action shotgun, top, used by Jake Davison in the killings next to a standard sporting style 12-gauge shotgun (Plymouth HM Coroner/PA)

The police granted the application in January 2018 to last five years.

Later that year the apprentice crane operator bought a black Weatherby pump-action shotgun which he kept at home in Biddick Drive.

Police were already aware Davison had a history of violence and knew that aged 12 he had assaulted two teachers and aged 13 had punched a pupil at the special school he attended.

Aged 17 he was involved in a domestic verbal argument with his father Mark and was also suspected of an assault outside a Tesco store in 2016.

In September 2020, Davison was captured on CCTV punching a 16-year-old boy up to nine times in a skate park and slapping their 15-year-old female friend after another boy called him a “fat c***”.

Detectives did not know he was a firearms holder and put him on the deferred charge Pathfinder scheme instead of prosecution.

It was only two months later a concerned Pathfinder worker alerted police and the shotgun and certificate were seized.

But just five weeks before the killings, they were handed back to Davison.

Plymouth incident
Police officers on patrol in Keyham after the deadly incident (Ben Birchall/PA)

Witnesses to the shootings recalled seeing the smirking gunman on his rampage and dialled 999 after hearing gunshots.

Davison left Biddick Drive and walked into the nearby Linear Park and killed dogwalker Mr Washington.

Mrs Shepherd was fatally shot outside a hair salon on Henderson Place.

As two unarmed officers tried to save her life, Davison returned with the shotgun nestled under his chin.

Risking his own life, Pc Zach Printer rushed towards him to try to make him surrender but Davison pulled the trigger – with his death captured on the officer’s body worn camera.

The five-week inquest heard there were multiple failures within the firearms licensing unit and staff were not using “professional curiosity” to scrutinise applications properly.

Jake Davison killed five people and then turned the shotgun on himself (PA)
Jake Davison killed five people and then turned the shotgun on himself (PA)

They had also not received nationally recognised training, which had been recommended in the wake of the Dunblane tragedy.

The decision-making system was “fundamentally flawed” and was in place for at least five years, the inquest heard.

Chief Superintendent Roy Linden, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said Davison should never have been granted the certificate.

“Jake Davison should not have had a licence. Jake Davison should not have had a licence again in 2020. For that, we very much apologise. It should not have happened,” he said.

