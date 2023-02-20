New earthquake hits Turkish province devastated by earlier tremor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkey’s Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.

Turkey’s AFAD disaster management agency said the magnitude 6.4-earthquake was centred around the town of Defne.

NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Lutfu Savas, the mayor of Hatay said a number of buildings collapsed, trapping people inside.

He said they are believed to be people who had either returned to homes or were trying to move furniture from damaged properties.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

Some media outlets in Syria’s Idlib and Aleppo regions reported that some buildings had collapsed and electricity and internet services were interrupted in areas.

The media outlets said many people fled their homes and were gathering in open areas.

State news agency Sana reported that six people weretaken to hospital in the northern city of Aleppo as a result of falling debris.

The White Helmets group reported that several people were injured in the rebel-held north west after they jumped from buildings or were struck by falling debris in the town of Jinderis, one of the most affected town by the February 6 earthquake.

The magnitude 7.8 that struck on February 6 has killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks.