Major hack at Virgin Media Television in Ireland 'contained and terminated' By Press Association February 20 2023, 8.45pm A "major hack" at Virgin Media Television in Ireland has been "fully contained, isolated and terminated", the broadcaster said. There will be some temporary effects to the broadcasting of some recorded programming on Virgin Media Three, Four, More and VMTV Player. Minister of State Ossian Smyth described a "major hack" and said it was being investigated by the National Cyber Security Centre. In a statement the firm said: "Virgin Media Television operates stringent cyber protection measures and systems across all our operations. "Our ongoing security monitoring has identified an unauthorised attempt to access our systems in recent days. "Due to the precautions we have implemented there will be temporary effects to the broadcasting of some of our recorded programming on Virgin Media Three, Four, More and VMTV Player. "We expect normal service will be resumed as soon as we have completed the review and verification process." Virgin later confirmed the matter had been "fully contained, isolated and terminated".