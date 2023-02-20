Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after youth stabbed to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after youth stabbed to death

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 9.23pm
(Dave Thompson/PA)
(Dave Thompson/PA)

A boy aged 14 has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old male was stabbed to death in a “targeted” attack in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to Kings Mill Lane in Huddersfield at just before 4am on Monday to find a boy had suffered serious injuries from a bladed weapon.

Two males aged 37 and 14 were detained and the 17-year-old died in hospital.

A 19-year woman was also arrested in connection with the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes of the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET), who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers are carrying out a number of fast-moving inquiries following a very serious incident in Huddersfield today in which a young man has lost his life.

“We do believe the attack was targeted and are continuing to hold two males in custody for questioning in what has now become a murder inquiry.

“I am appealing for witnesses and information from the public and would like to speak with anyone who saw the attack on the victim or suspicious activity in the Kings Mill Lane area from about 3.40am to 4am today or has any footage which can assist inquiries.”

Detective Superintendent Stuart Bainbridge of Kirklees Police said: “Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team officers are patrolling in the Kings Mill Lane area today to reassure residents and specially trained officers are working to support the victim’s family.

“We do recognise the concern knife crime causes in neighbourhoods and have extensive work ongoing across Kirklees with colleagues, including Operation Jemlock, to reduce this kind of offending and take action against those who carry knives.

“Tackling knife crime remains our number one priority in the district and all necessary resources are being employed to achieve it.”

Anyone who has information or footage which could assist inquiries is asked to contact HMET on 101 or by using the

wwww.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

service, quoting log 0138 of February 20.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

