What the papers say – February 21 By Press Association February 21 2023, 3.06am The papers are led by the official confirmation of Nicola Bulley's death. The Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and Daily Express all lead with comments from Ms Bulley's family after police confirmed the mother-of-two's body was pulled from a river on Sunday morning. Tuesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/BnTs0Q3fCt— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 20, 2023 Tuesday's front page: 'She was the centre of our world' https://t.co/Ptft7f82oO #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eog1DeLYvl— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 20, 2023 Front page – Heartbroken family: 'Nikki, we can let you rest now'#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/2dEsdOHVqO pic.twitter.com/2GrcxQUcdT— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 20, 2023 Elsewhere, the i reports on SNP lead candidate Kate Forbes saying she would have voted against gay marriage in Scotland at the time it was made legal almost a decade ago. Tuesday's Scotland edition front page: Backlash after Forbes says she would have voted against equal marriage#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qOtRG5fpCI— i newspaper (@theipaper) February 20, 2023 The Guardian says an inquest jury has found “catastrophic failings” allowed Keyham gunman Jake Davison to legally possess the firearm which he used to kill five people in 2021. Guardian front page, Tuesday 21 February 2023: ‘Catastrophic failures’ led to Plymouth shootings pic.twitter.com/Qh46LPY4Xr— The Guardian (@guardian) February 20, 2023 The Telegraph carries former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss calling on Rishi Sunak to supply Ukraine with fighter jets. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Send jets to Ukraine, Truss and Johnson tell PM'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/LreakwYOJ2— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 20, 2023 According to Metro, junior doctors have voted to strike for 72 hours in March. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰JUNIOR DOCS TO STRIKE🔴 Junior doctors have voted overwhelming to join Britain's growing wave of strikes.#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/G2Qhm3rVAu— Metro (@MetroUK) February 20, 2023 And the Daily Star says Mr Sunak and Salman Rushdie have come to the defence of Roald Dahl after the wording of his books was altered. Tuesday's front page: Battle of the BFG #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZEZDD3epUn— Daily Star (@dailystar) February 20, 2023 