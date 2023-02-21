Labour to pledge half of all public sector food to be local and sustainable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Labour to pledge half of all public sector food to be local and sustainable

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 7.08am
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will address delegates at the National Farmers’ Union conference (Gareth FullerPA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will address delegates at the National Farmers’ Union conference (Gareth FullerPA)

Labour is to pledge that 50% of all food bought by the public sector will be produced locally and sustainably.

Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce the target during a speech at the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) conference in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The Opposition leader wants to win over the rural community ahead of an upcoming general election next year by pledging to support British farmers.

He also wants to commit an extra 13,000 police and PCSOs, some of which are to be directed towards tackling an increase in rural crime.

“The next Labour government will commit to this: 50% of all food purchased by the public sector will be food produced locally and sustainably,” Sir Keir is to say.

“That is £1.2 billion of public money spent on quality food that is genuinely better for people’s health.

“And look – 50% is just the minimum. We will do everything to go beyond it. We will buy more cereals, more oilseed rape, more strawberries, more beef and more British apples.”

The pledge to protect rural communities from a rise in anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and off-road biking comes after the party announced its plan to curb drug dealing in towns and cities by targeting hotspots with extra officers.

Sir Keir will also tell farmers that he wants to protect food standards while helping them to export produce to countries in the European Union.

“It has been obvious for a long time that the Tories have given up on farmers,” he is to say.

“Labour’s approach to trade will be very different – I can promise you that. We want to remove barriers to exporters, not put them up. We want to protect high British standards, not water them down.

“We are going to talk to our friends in the European Union, and we are going to seek a better trading relationship for British farming.”

Also to address the 1,500 delegates who will gather at the NFU conference are farming minister Mark Spencer and NFU president Minette Batters.

Ms Batters will call on the Government to support British farmers by addressing the problems of a warming climate and protecting the nation’s food security while boosting productivity.

She will say: “There are three key lessons we can take from this extraordinary year. As the global population continues to rise, and parts of the planet become less suited to producing the food we eat, we have an opportunity, and a duty, to get the best out of our maritime climate.

“Secondly, in the face of climate change, we should be unwavering in our commitment to achieving net zero and contributing to our energy security through on-farm renewables generation. And thirdly, we should never take our food security for granted.

“But the fact remains, volatility, uncertainty and instability are the greatest risks to farm businesses in England and Wales today.

“Critically, those consequences will be felt far beyond farming, they will be felt across the natural environment, and in struggling households across the country.”

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey is also due to address the conference on Wednesday.

Tanya Steele, WWF’s chief executive, said: “Our farmers need a stable climate, healthy soils, clean rivers and abundant nature – these are the foundations of our food security.

“We wholeheartedly support moves to prevent farmers being undermined by imports of food produced to lower standards and to put public money behind healthy and sustainable food.

“We urgently need both existing and future governments to incentivise farmers to move further and faster.

“Helping farmers steward their land well is critical to delivering our net-zero and nature targets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Two men have been charged following a drugs raid on Camperdown Road Picture shows; Camperdown Road, Dundee . Camperdown Road, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/02/2023
Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants
3
2
Grant George of Badlands Barber with Brandon Mundo, who is moving his business Deadset Studios into the shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Closure-hit Perth barbers to reopen under former staff member with new name
3
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
4
Andrew Caulfield.
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months
5
Logan Summers.
High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced…
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
8
The injured Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…
9
Kate Forbes hands aloft, wearing a SNP rosette
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP’s Kate Forbes can’t run from questions about her religious beliefs
5
10
Dundee Design Project assistant manager Nicola Brewer and founder Fiona Peel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises

More from The Courier

The late Aberdeenshire-born author Nan Shepherd celebrated ordinary life in her poetry.
Nan Shepherd inspires Perth poetry event
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for…
Kate Forbes' campaign in meltdown as MSPs withdraw backing over gay marriage comments
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he…
Michael Foreman and George Logan at the tennis court at the end of the site.
River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie
Historical buildings across Fife are at risk of demolition. Image: DC Thomson.
7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them
Filming took place in the City Square in February 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic
2
Louis the peacock in Dunfermline
Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack
The crash happened on the A92 near the Preston roundabout. Image: Google..
One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash
Dean Souter (left) and Mike after he ran the London Marathon in 2019 for MS Society. Image: Mike Souter.
Blairgowrie dad with MS 'amazed' as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented