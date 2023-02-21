China ‘seeking role in Ukraine peace settlement’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China ‘seeking role in Ukraine peace settlement’

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 7.30am
Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang gestures to delegations as he arrives at the Lanting Forum on the Global Security Initiative: China’s Proposal for Solving Security Challenges held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)
Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang gestures to delegations as he arrives at the Lanting Forum on the Global Security Initiative: China's Proposal for Solving Security Challenges held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

The foreign minister of China, which has provided strong political backing for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, said his country wants to play a role in ending the conflict.

Qin Gang told participants at a security conference in Beijing that China is concerned the almost year-long war could escalate further and spin “out of control”.

China will continue to urge peace talks and provide “Chinese wisdom” to bring about a political settlement, he said.

“At the same time, we urge relevant countries to immediately stop adding fuel to the fire, stop shifting blames to China and stop hyping up the discourse of Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow,” Qin said in an apparent reference to military support provided to Ukraine by the United States and its allies, as well as concerns that China is preparing to make good on its threats to use force to assert its claim to sovereignty over Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang delivers a speech during the Lanting Forum on the Global Security Initiative: China’s Proposal for Solving Security Challenges held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing on Tuesday February 21 2023
Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang delivers a speech during the Lanting Forum on the Global Security Initiative: China's Proposal for Solving Security Challenges held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing on Tuesday February 21 2023 (Andy Wong/AP)

China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion or atrocities against Ukrainian civilians and strongly criticised western economic sanctions against Moscow. In deference to Moscow, it has yet to describe the conflict as an invasion.

China and Russia have aligned their foreign policies to oppose the US and, weeks before the Ukraine invasion, their leaders declared a partnership with “no limits”. China also says Russia was provoked into using military force by Nato’s eastward expansion.

Despite that, Mr Qin reiterated China’s claim that it has “always taken an objective and impartial stance based on the merits of the issue”.

“China is deeply worried about the escalation of the situation and even the possibility of it going out of control,” Mr Qin said. He said Chinese President Xi Jinping had put forward proposals that have “played a responsible and constructive role in easing the situation and de-escalating the crisis” – without offering details or evidence.

“We will continue to promote peace talks, provide Chinese wisdom for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation to address the concerns of all parties and seek common security,” Mr Qin said.

China has opposed criticism of Russia at the United Nations, while insisting that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations be respected, a position that underpins its claim to Taiwan, which separated from the mainland amid civil war more than 70 years ago.

Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet with the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi in Moscow, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Journalists and delegates film Mr Wang after his speech
Journalists and delegates film Mr Wang after his speech (Andy Wong/AP)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hailed Russia-China ties as “multidimensional and allied in nature”.

That statement coincided with US President Joe Biden’s unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and show support for Kyiv days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Mr Wang’s trip to Russia follows talks on Saturday with US secretary of state Antony Blinken on the sidelines of an international security conference in Munich. Mr Blinken said he reiterated to Mr Wang that any Chinese material support for the Russian armed forces would trigger a strong response from Washington. Thus far, the US says there are no indications that China is doing so, although its close economic ties with Russia have offered a lifeline to Mr Putin’s regime.

Russia, in turn, has offered strong support for China and held a series of joint military drills amid tensions with the US over Taiwan, trade, human rights and Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea.

China’s Foreign Ministry issued a lengthy statement on Tuesday outlining Mr Xi’s “Global Security Initiative”, which aims to “eliminate the root causes of international conflicts, improve global security governance, encourage joint international efforts to bring more stability and certainty to a volatile and changing era and promote durable peace and development in the world”, the statement said.

In its only reference to Russia’s invasion, it said the initiative will “support political settlement of hotspot issues such as the Ukraine crisis through dialogue and negotiation”.

