Study launched to reduce ‘criminal’ use of plastic at crime scenes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Study launched to reduce ‘criminal’ use of plastic at crime scenes

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 9.16am
A study aims to reduce the use of plastic at crime scenes (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)
A study aims to reduce the use of plastic at crime scenes (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

A study has been launched into the “criminal waste” of plastic used by police officers at crime scenes.

Veteran crime scene investigator Becci Henderson is carrying out the study as part of her PhD at the University of Portsmouth in a bid to reduce the amount of plastic waste used by police when cordoning off and investigating serious crimes.

Ms Henderson, who worked as a crime scene investigator (CSI) for 22 years, said that each evidence exhibit generated an average of 55g of plastic waste with one crime scene creating more than 2kg of waste.

She said she had witnessed an “enormous” growth in the amount of plastics used and explained that the purpose of her study was to find a more sustainable approach, including compostable materials.

A scenes of crime officer
Scenes of crime officers are required to wear two pairs of plastic gloves and a mask at most crime scenes as a bare minimum (PA)

Ms Henderson said: “At just one job I generated more than two kilograms of waste, which all went in the bin and a lot of it was unused.

“We often can’t recycle or reuse the plastic so we need to look at reducing it at source.

“There is a need for a clinical way of working – but there are alternatives and there are ways of cutting down waste.

“There are improvements that can be made without impacting the quality and integrity of investigations. From an environmental point of view the current situation is criminal.”

She explained that plastic was used to protect scenes of crime officers (Soco) as well as to stop cross-contamination of the area being investigated.

Socos are required to wear two pairs of plastic gloves and a mask at most crime scenes as a bare minimum, with the addition of over-suits, hair nets and boots at major crime scenes.

Plastic drop sheets are deployed at all scenes, with almost everything used to collect evidence incorporating plastic.

As part of her three-year study, Ms Henderson will look at different approaches used by different forces around the UK before creating suggestions to improve the situation.

She said: “There are a number of things we can look at to improve. The design of packaging, expiry dates, behaviours and product design.

“For example, swabs are too long. They were originally manufactured for medical use and could be redesigned for forensic work.”

Dr Paul Smith, interim head of school at the university’s Institute of Criminal Justice Studies, said: “This is innovative research that is looking at an important area of police activity to see if it can be done in a more sustainable way.

“Becci’s investigation is likely to have a positive impact on policing as well as the environment.”

In November 2021, the University of Portsmouth launched its Global Plastics Policy Centre to provide evidence to governments and industry groups on how to improve their use of plastics.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Two men have been charged following a drugs raid on Camperdown Road Picture shows; Camperdown Road, Dundee . Camperdown Road, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/02/2023
Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants
3
2
Grant George of Badlands Barber with Brandon Mundo, who is moving his business Deadset Studios into the shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Closure-hit Perth barbers to reopen under former staff member with new name
3
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
4
Andrew Caulfield.
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months
5
Logan Summers.
High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced…
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
8
The injured Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…
9
Kate Forbes hands aloft, wearing a SNP rosette
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP’s Kate Forbes can’t run from questions about her religious beliefs
5
10
Dundee Design Project assistant manager Nicola Brewer and founder Fiona Peel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises

More from The Courier

The late Aberdeenshire-born author Nan Shepherd celebrated ordinary life in her poetry.
Nan Shepherd inspires Perth poetry event
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for…
Kate Forbes' campaign in meltdown as MSPs withdraw backing over gay marriage comments
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he…
Michael Foreman and George Logan at the tennis court at the end of the site.
River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie
Historical buildings across Fife are at risk of demolition. Image: DC Thomson.
7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them
Filming took place in the City Square in February 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic
2
Louis the peacock in Dunfermline
Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack
The crash happened on the A92 near the Preston roundabout. Image: Google..
One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash
Dean Souter (left) and Mike after he ran the London Marathon in 2019 for MS Society. Image: Mike Souter.
Blairgowrie dad with MS 'amazed' as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented