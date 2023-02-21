Strikes by junior doctors will significantly impact wait times – hospital leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Strikes by junior doctors will significantly impact wait times – hospital leader

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 9.45am
Junior doctors are to stage a walkout in a dispute over pay (PA)
Junior doctors are to stage a walkout in a dispute over pay (PA)

Strikes by junior doctors will have a “significant impact” on NHS waiting times, a hospital leader has said.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, warned that the majority of pre-planned care would be cancelled on strike days, which are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, health minister Maria Caulfield said junior doctors’ pay demands are “unrealistic” and claimed that their strike action will “put patients at risk”.

On Monday the British Medical Association (BMA) announced that its junior doctor members had voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking industrial action.

The action, which will include all doctors under consultant level, will last for 72 hours and the BMA said that it could possibly coincide with action taken by other health unions.

It is expected that the walkout will take place in mid-March.

Mr Hulme told LBC radio: “Clearly this is a significant shift in the industrial action now involving doctors, previously obviously nurses and paramedics.

“So it will mean that we will be in a position of cancelling an awful lot of our elective (planned) care.”

He added: “We won’t know exactly which doctors will come in on the day, they’re not mandated to inform us whether or not they’re going to strike so it’ll be an hour-by-hour assessment of risk, placing those doctors who come in into our highest risk areas, which will probably be those sort of 24/7 services of maternity, ICU, A&E, critical care and others.

“But that will mean that we won’t be able to provide most of our outpatients and our planned or elective operations.

“So the challenges that we face in terms of the care backlog and the extraordinary long waits that people are now having for diagnosis and treatment of cancer and for other elective care, this will have a significant impact on already worryingly high waiting times.”

Mr Hulme added: “We will be asking our consultant staff who are not on strike to act down effectively into those junior doctors roles and negotiating with them the best way that we can support them to do that.

“And again (we will be) imploring the public to stay away from A&E unless you have a life-threatening condition because clearly the resources that we will have to care for you in A&E will be significantly reduced on the days of the industrial action.”

Meanwhile, the BMA’s deputy chair of council, Dr Emma Runswick, told BBC Breakfast: “Junior doctors in this country have faced a cumulative 26% pay cut since 2008 in real terms.

“We’ve got junior doctors earning as little as £14 an hour and we would like to reverse those pay cuts to prevent staff leaving the NHS and to make sure that we can provide the care that patients deserve.

UK strikes in February & March
(PA Graphics)

“There is going to be disruption through strike action.

“The system we are using will allow senior colleagues – consultants and specialists and GPs – to cover urgent emergency and critical care.

“But hospitals will have to plan to cancel a variety of different non-urgent appointments and procedures in order to make sure that care remains safe during strike action.

“Unfortunately, that’s the only option we’ve got.

“We’ve been warning this government since July that we were keen to see action on pay – we told them we were balloting in October and they’ve known that this was coming for a long time – [there has been] every opportunity to prevent strike action by doctors and yet they’ve chosen not to.”

She said that it was “possible” that action might be co-ordinated with strikes by other health unions, adding: “We will always co-ordinate with other unions to make sure that our action is safe, always. And we’re never going to put patients at risk.

“But co-ordinated action is useful for a number of other reasons as well. It makes action more effective. And we’re hopeful that that will bring the Government to the table far quicker than we might otherwise see.”

But Ms Caulfield told BBC Breakfast: “We are absolutely concerned about the announcement that junior doctors won’t necessarily protect A&E and intensive care units. That’s a real worry because they’re the really sickest patients who need urgent care and help.

“My understanding from the BMA is their current demands in terms of why they’re striking is a demand of a 26% pay increase, but that’s unrealistic and not achievable.

“Striking with those demands on the table is unfair on patients, let’s get around the table, let’s talk about future pay settlements and get this resolved, but striking and particularly not being able to guarantee cover for A&E, and emergency and ITU cover is very, very difficult and will put patients at risk.”

On Monday NHS leaders pleaded with Rishi Sunak’s Government to negotiate on pay with unions.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he was “deeply disappointed” with the BMA announcement, but NHS Providers – which represents health trusts – said the Government could resolve the dispute by opening talks on current pay rates.

More than 140,000 appointments have already been postponed due to industrial action and this will rise “significantly”, NHS Providers said.

Cabinet reshuffle
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the strike was deeply disappointing (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Some 47,600 junior doctors in England were eligible to vote in the BMA’s ballot.

Almost 37,000 votes were cast and 98% of those were cast in favour of strike action, meaning this was the largest ever turnout for a ballot of doctors by the BMA and a record number of junior doctors voting for strike action.

The BMA’s action is the latest industrial dispute to hit the NHS as workers face a squeeze on living standards driven by soaring inflation.

A smaller number of junior doctors in the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) have already said they will strike for the first time in the union’s history next month in a dispute over pay.

More strikes are set to be announced by ambulance workers and nurses are due to stage their biggest walkout to date as they strike continuously for 48 hours from 6am on March 1.

For the first time, the Royal College of Nursing action will involve nursing staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services that were previously exempted.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Two men have been charged following a drugs raid on Camperdown Road Picture shows; Camperdown Road, Dundee . Camperdown Road, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/02/2023
Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants
3
2
Grant George of Badlands Barber with Brandon Mundo, who is moving his business Deadset Studios into the shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Closure-hit Perth barbers to reopen under former staff member with new name
3
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
4
Andrew Caulfield.
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months
5
Logan Summers.
High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced…
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
8
The injured Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…
9
Kate Forbes hands aloft, wearing a SNP rosette
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP’s Kate Forbes can’t run from questions about her religious beliefs
5
10
Dundee Design Project assistant manager Nicola Brewer and founder Fiona Peel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises

More from The Courier

The late Aberdeenshire-born author Nan Shepherd celebrated ordinary life in her poetry.
Nan Shepherd inspires Perth poetry event
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for…
Kate Forbes' campaign in meltdown as MSPs withdraw backing over gay marriage comments
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he…
Michael Foreman and George Logan at the tennis court at the end of the site.
River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie
Historical buildings across Fife are at risk of demolition. Image: DC Thomson.
7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them
Filming took place in the City Square in February 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic
2
Louis the peacock in Dunfermline
Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack
The crash happened on the A92 near the Preston roundabout. Image: Google..
One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash
Dean Souter (left) and Mike after he ran the London Marathon in 2019 for MS Society. Image: Mike Souter.
Blairgowrie dad with MS 'amazed' as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented