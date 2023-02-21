Spanish court denies Brazil star Dani Alves’s appeal to be freed on bail By Press Association February 21 2023, 9.55am Dani Alves (Andre Penner/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Spanish court has denied Brazil star Dani Alves’s bid to be freed on bail while the investigation of a sex attack accusation against him continues. The 39-year-old former Barcelona player is a flight risk and must stay in prison during the probe, the court ruled on Tuesday. Alves was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub on December 30. A judge ordered him to be jailed without bail after an initial investigation by authorities. He has denied wrongdoing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants 3 2 Closure-hit Perth barbers to reopen under former staff member with new name 3 Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle 4 Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months 5 High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced… 6 Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son 7 Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed 8 Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can… 9 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP’s Kate Forbes can’t run from questions about her religious beliefs 5 10 Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises More from The Courier Nan Shepherd inspires Perth poetry event Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for… Kate Forbes' campaign in meltdown as MSPs withdraw backing over gay marriage comments Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he… River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie 7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic 2 Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash Blairgowrie dad with MS 'amazed' as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him… Editor's Picks High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced at High Court ‘I changed my appearance and moved after domestic abuse – Perth charity saved my life’ Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack Blairgowrie dad with MS ‘amazed’ as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him back in the hills Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic 7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them Historic charity in turmoil after report says Dunkeld former wine salesman ‘interfered’ with election From side hustle to success: Meet the Dundee social media expert helping local firms go global One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6 Most Commented 1 Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants 2 Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic 3 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 4 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 5 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 6 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 7 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 8 EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister 9 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee 10 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP's Kate Forbes can't run from questions about her religious beliefs