Man to face trial accused of murdering pensioner By Press Association February 21 2023, 10.32am Cameron Davis is set to face trial at Exeter Crown Court (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man will face trial later this year accused of murdering an elderly woman. Cameron Davis, 30, did not attend a brief bail application hearing at Exeter Crown Court. He is accused of stabbing to death Lorna England, 74, on February 18 in Ludwell Valley Park, which is in the Wonford area of Exeter. #LatestNews Police have charged a man in connection to the death of Lorna England, aged 74 from Southbrook Road, Exeter. Cameron Davis aged 30 of Exeter Road, Exmouth, has been charged with murder. He is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 20 February. pic.twitter.com/UkTK2b5Vaf— Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) February 20, 2023 Judge Simon Carr fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing for March 23 and said Davis would face trial at Exeter Crown Court beginning on August 14. Joss Ticehurst, representing Davis, of Exeter Road, Exmouth, Devon, did not apply for bail on behalf of his client, and he was remanded into custody. Police were called on the afternoon of February 18 to reports of an assault in the park. The victim, from Southbrook Road, Exeter, died at the scene despite members of the public and the emergency services going to her aid. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants 3 2 Closure-hit Perth barbers to reopen under former staff member with new name 3 Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle 4 Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months 5 High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced… 6 Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son 7 Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed 8 Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can… 9 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP’s Kate Forbes can’t run from questions about her religious beliefs 5 10 Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises More from The Courier Nan Shepherd inspires Perth poetry event Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for… Kate Forbes' campaign in meltdown as MSPs withdraw backing over gay marriage comments Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he… River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic 2 7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash Blairgowrie dad with MS 'amazed' as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him… Editor's Picks High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced at High Court ‘I changed my appearance and moved after domestic abuse – Perth charity saved my life’ Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack Blairgowrie dad with MS ‘amazed’ as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him back in the hills Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic 7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them Historic charity in turmoil after report says Dunkeld former wine salesman ‘interfered’ with election From side hustle to success: Meet the Dundee social media expert helping local firms go global One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6 Most Commented 1 Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants 2 Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic 3 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 4 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 5 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 6 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 7 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 8 EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister 9 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee 10 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP's Kate Forbes can't run from questions about her religious beliefs