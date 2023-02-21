Alleged organ harvesting plot victim pleaded for ‘someone to save my life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alleged organ harvesting plot victim pleaded for ‘someone to save my life’

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 1.12pm Updated: February 21 2023, 3.02pm
Sonia Ekweremadu, 25, with the alleged prospective donor (Met Police/PA)
Sonia Ekweremadu, 25, with the alleged prospective donor (Met Police/PA)

A Nigerian street trader allegedly trafficked into the UK for organ harvesting walked into a police station and said he was “looking for someone to save my life”, a court has heard.

The 21-year-old, from Lagos, had been sleeping rough for three nights before he turned up at Staines Police Station in May last year pleading for help, the Old Bailey was told.

The young man is alleged to be the victim of a plot to harvest his kidney for a transplant procedure at the Royal Free Hospital in north London.

Jurors have seen a photograph of him smiling and sharing a meal with the alleged recipient, Sonia Ekweremadu, the 25-year-old daughter of senior Nigerian politician Ike Ekweremadu.

Organ harvesting court case
Sonia Ekweremadu, 25, outside the Old Bailey, in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It is claimed that he was coached before meeting doctors in London and told to say that he was Ms Ekerewadu’s cousin when they were in fact not related.

The Old Bailey has heard that the proposed donor, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, ran away after doctors decided he was not a suitable candidate.

In body-worn footage shown in court on Tuesday, he appeared to be crying and distressed when he walked into the police station and spoke to a woman on reception.

He told the woman repeatedly he had “no papers” having been brought into the country by a man he met in Lagos.

He said: “He carried me to hospital to remove my kidneys. The doctor said I was too young but the man said if you do not do it here he would carry me back to Nigeria and do it there.”

On being told he was in Staines, he said: “I don’t know anywhere, I don’t know where I am. I was sleeping three days outside around, looking for someone to help me, save my life.”

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, his wife Beatrice, 56, Sonia, 25, and medical “middleman” Obinna Obeta, 50, are charged with conspiring to arrange or facilitate the travel of the young man to Britain with a view to his exploitation.

Previously, the court has heard that he came from a village in Nigeria and was allegedly recruited by Dr Obeta while selling phone accessories from a wheelbarrow in Lagos.

Giving evidence, he told jurors that he thought he was being brought to the UK to work and only found out it was for a kidney transplant when he visited the Royal Free Hospital.

The young man was “shocked”, felt like crying, and told jurors: “Nobody told me about kidney transplant.”

In a video-taped interview, he told police he was treated like a “slave” at the house in London where he was staying.

He claimed he was told he had to go ahead with the operation in exchange for 1.2 million naira (around £2,000).

He said: “I was afraid because I don’t know what they are going to do to me.”

He initially set off on foot from London not knowing where he was going and asked any black people he saw for help.

Even though he was given money, he had nowhere to stay so decided to ask for directions to a police station, the court was told.

The Ekweremadus, who have an address in Willesden Green, north-west London, and Obeta, from Southwark, south London, deny the charge against them and the Old Bailey trial continues.

